Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
08.11.24
08:19 Uhr
4,110 Euro
-0,210
-4,86 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.11.2024 18:31 Uhr
87 Leser
2CRSi SA: Provision of the Financial Report

Finanznachrichten News

DJ 2CRSi SA: Provision of the Financial Report 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Provision of the Financial Report 
08-Nov-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Provision of the Financial ReportHaut du formulaireBas du formulaire 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), November 8, 2024 - Following the press release of October 31, 2024, announcing and detailing the 
Annual Results, 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781) announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French 
Financial Markets Authority its financial report (including the signed reports by the Statutory Auditor) for the period 
from March 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 (a 16-month fiscal year1). 
 
This document is made available under the conditions provided by current regulations and can be viewed on the company's 
website at https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-reports-registration-documents/ as well as in the "Annual financial 
reports" section. 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance, custom-made, and eco-friendly 
servers, particularly dedicated to AI. The 2CRSi Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and 
networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since June 2018 
(ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For more information: www.2crsi.com 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi 
          Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial Communication                           Financial Press Relations 
Communication                                          michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com                                       01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi announces the publication of its Annual Report signed by the Statutory Auditor 

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   2026233 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2026233 08-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2026233&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
