2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Provision of the Financial Report 08-Nov-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provision of the Financial ReportHaut du formulaireBas du formulaire Strasbourg (France), November 8, 2024 - Following the press release of October 31, 2024, announcing and detailing the Annual Results, 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781) announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority its financial report (including the signed reports by the Statutory Auditor) for the period from March 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 (a 16-month fiscal year1). This document is made available under the conditions provided by current regulations and can be viewed on the company's website at https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-reports-registration-documents/ as well as in the "Annual financial reports" section. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance, custom-made, and eco-friendly servers, particularly dedicated to AI. The 2CRSi Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Head of Financial Communication Financial Press Relations Communication michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

