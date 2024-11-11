Azerion Group NV: Azerion to Acquire Goldbach Austria GmbH, Unlocking New Opportunities for Growth in the DACH Region

Azerion to Acquire Goldbach Austria GmbH, Unlocking New Opportunities for Growth in the DACH Region



Amsterdam and Küsnacht, 11 November 2024 - Azerion Group NV, one of Europe's leading digital advertising and entertainment media platforms, today announced its acquisition of Goldbach Austria GmbH, one of the foremost digital and linear advertising brokers in the DACH region. This exciting partnership marks a major step forward for both companies, poised to drive growth, innovation, and highly attractive advertising opportunities in Austria.

Through this acquisition, Azerion Group will welcome Goldbach Austria's operations, extending its responsibility to Goldbach's existing customers and partners. Goldbach Austria's talented team will remain at the heart of the business, nurturing client relationships and advancing operational success as they integrate into the Azerion Group family. The transaction is set to close following regulatory approval by the Austrian Federal Competition Authority, and the Goldbach brand will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Sebastiaan Moesman, Chief Strategy Officer at Azerion Group, expressed his enthusiasm: "This is a game-changer for our presence in the DACH region. Goldbach's extensive network of partners and strong relationships with publishers provide a unique reach across Austrian audiences, perfectly aligned with the Azerion platform. Goldbach's expertise in DOOH, linear TV, CTV, and display advertising will be invaluable as we grow together, amplifying Azerion's offerings on a global scale. This acquisition means that Azerion is one of the most significant actors in the DACH digital advertising market thanks to a highly competitive position in Austria."

Josef Almer, CEO of Goldbach Austria, shared his excitement: "Joining forces with Azerion Group is an incredible opportunity for Goldbach Austria. With Azerion's strength in the European media landscape, coupled with its advanced technology, resources, and vast inventory across all screen media, we're more energized than ever to make a lasting impact in the Austrian market. Together, we will bring fresh, innovative ideas to our clients and open up a world of new possibilities."

Christoph Marty, CEO of Goldbach Group AG, added his support: "I am delighted that Goldbach Austria has found such a perfect partner in Azerion Group. This collaboration promises great success for both teams, and I have no doubt it will unlock exciting new paths forward. My congratulations to the entire Goldbach Austria team as they embark on this promising journey!"

About Goldbach Group Ltd.

The companies in the Goldbach Group market and broker advertising space on TV and radio as well as in print, online and mobile media; their activities also include outdoor advertising and performance marketing. The focus is on straightforward information, advisory and reservation processes. Goldbach pursues a consistent multi-channel approach to reach the end consumers at the right time, in the right place and in the right context. The Goldbach Group Ltd, which has its registered office in Küsnacht and is a TX Group company.

About Goldbach Austria

Goldbach Austria GmbH includes Goldbach Audience Austria and Goldbach Media Austria, specialising in the marketing of media and services across TV, Advanced TV, Online, Mobile, and Digital Out-of-Home. Our focus lies on providing consulting and execution expertise with a clear focus on multi-screen networking and efficient target audience engagement. We deliver brand messages to the right person, on the right screen, at the right time. In all the media categories we market, we prioritise an optimal blend of high reach, premium advertising environments, and innovative products, enabling us to provide our advertising clients with a comprehensive, one-stop solution. Goldbach Austria GmbH is a subsidiary of Goldbach Group AG, headquartered in Küsnacht, Zurich. Goldbach Group AG operates in Switzerland, Austria, and Germany and is part of the TX Group.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilising our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.Azerion.com

