Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber to Host Presentation of Expanded Vision and Recent Developments

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), today announced the planned unveiling of its innovative path for revenue growth. On December 18, 2024, at 4:30 PM EST, CEO Robert Mikkelsen will host an online presentation of Tego's path for growth and recent developments for the shareholders and investors.

"I am pleased with our team's diligent efforts this year and excited to share Tego's business objectives for 2025, which will enhance our current offerings while delivering shareholder value," said Robert Mikkelsen, CEO.

The rapid growth in the threat intelligence market reflects the increasing need for advanced cybersecurity solutions as cyber threats become more sophisticated. Expanding from $10.86 billion in 2023 to an expected $12.33 billion in 2024, the market's 13.6% CAGR signals strong demand from businesses seeking to proactively address security risks. This growth is likely fueled by factors such as the rise in cyber-attacks, increasing regulatory requirements, and the need for real-time threat intelligence to protect critical infrastructure and data.

About Tego - Empowering security teams with smarter, faster threat intelligence.

Tego Cyber Inc. addresses key gaps in cyber threat detection and intelligence by offering a highly curated threat intelligence feed with added context, enabling security teams to act swiftly and effectively. Tego's platform goes beyond simply listing indicators of compromise; it provides actionable insights and detailed threat context, helping teams efficiently counter threats. Integrating seamlessly with major security and data platforms, Tego's threat detection and correlation engine proactively identifies threats with minimal latency and comprehensive search capabilities.

The Tego correlation engine allows for faster threat identification across extensive data sets, using user-friendly visualizations that enhance detection, response, and remediation speed. This makes Tego an asset for organizations looking to streamline their threat hunting and response processes. More details can be found at www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

