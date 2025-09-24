Tego Cyber Inc. to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference Thursday, September 25, 2025 in New York City

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on AI-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions, announces it will be presenting in the upcoming MicroCap Rodeo Conference to be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025 in New York City.

Tego Cyber's Chief Executive Officer Robert Mikkelsen will be participating in a fireside chat at 1:30pm ET which will be webcast live. Interested parties may register to watch the presentation at: www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3142/53028

More information and registration for the conference can be found at www.microcaprodeo.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. On September 25, 2025, the executive management teams of approximately 15 microcap companies across a wide swath of industries will participate. Investors will have the opportunity to discover unique, high-quality stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and one-on-one meetings. The conference will also feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities throughout the event. For more information, please contact: info@microcaprodeo.com

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB) delivers Ai-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions that help security teams detect, understand, and respond to threats faster. Its proprietary Threat Intelligence Feed enriches raw indicators with context, while its correlation engine integrates directly with leading SIEM and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats and reduce time to detection and remediation.

Building on this foundation, Tego has launched VigilAigent - a next-generation MSSP operating at the intersection of human vigilance and Agentic Ai. Currently in stealth mode, VigilAigent represents the future of managed detection and response: scalable, intelligent, and always evolving.

For more information, visit www.tegocyber.com and register for updates at www.vigilaigent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

