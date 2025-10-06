Tego Cyber Inc.: VigilAigent Launches Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / VigilAigent, a new managed security services provider (MSSP) and subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC:TGCB), today announced the launch of its official website and solutions portfolio, aligning its debut with October's Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

VigilAigent was born from Tego Cyber's recent transformational acquisition of a leading managed security services business. The combined company now protects over 1,000 clients and hundreds of thousands of endpoints, generating more than $7 million in recurring annual revenue with a clear path to profitability within the next 6-9 months.

Built on a foundation of vigilance, intelligence, and action, VigilAigent combines Virtual Aigents, Ai-driven digital operatives that analyze, detect, and neutralize threats at machine speed, with Special Aigents, human cybersecurity experts who validate and resolve complex incidents with precision.

Breakthrough Performance with Aigent Deuce

In early testing, VigilAigent's first Virtual Aigent prototype, Aigent Deuce, demonstrated breakthrough performance in real-world incidents. In one case, Deuce reviewed months of endpoint logs in under a minute and flagged anomalies that had evaded advanced EDR tools for more than 90 days. Comparable human review would have taken hours or days.

"Aigent Deuce's early performance validates what we've believed all along-that the fusion of human expertise and agentic AI isn't just the future of cybersecurity, it's the future of operational efficiency," said Bobby Mikkelsen, CEO of Tego Cyber. "This launch proves the model works in the field, positioning us to accelerate revenue, expand margins, and lead the next evolution of cyber defense."

Investor and Market Impact

VigilAigent enters the market at a time when global cybersecurity spending is projected to surpass $215 billion by 2026, with managed services representing one of the fastest-growing segments of the market.

VigilAigent represents a compelling growth opportunity for investors by:

Building an Ai-Centric IP Portfolio : Leveraging Tego's innovative threat intelligence platform to create proprietary technologies that strengthen cybersecurity outcomes.

Virtually Limitless Scalability : Harnessing the power of Agentic Ai to expand protection capabilities without the traditional limits of human capital.

Recurring Revenue Model : Subscription-based services generate predictable cash flow that fuels continued growth and reinvestment.

Platform for Add-On Acquisitions: Establishing VigilAigent as a foundation to integrate complementary businesses, further accelerating market share and innovation.

About VigilAigent

VigilAigent, a subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc., is redefining managed security with AI-powered Virtual Aigents that combine human vigilance with the speed and accuracy of Agentic AI. By augmenting cybersecurity teams with autonomous detection and correlation capabilities, VigilAigent delivers faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective response.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC:TGCB) delivers Ai-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions that help security teams detect, understand, and respond to threats faster. Its proprietary Threat Intelligence Feed enriches raw indicators with context, while its correlation engine integrates directly with SIEM and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats and reduce time to remediation.

Building on this foundation, Tego has launched VigilAigent - a next-generation MSSP operating at the intersection of human vigilance and Agentic Ai. Currently in stealth mode, VigilAigent represents the future of managed detection and response: scalable, intelligent, and always evolving.

For more information, visit www.tegocyber.com and register for updates at www.vigilaigent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Robert Mikkelsen

Tego Cyber Inc.

