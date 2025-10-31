Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to VigilAigent Corp.

The new identity reflects an evolution toward Agentic Ai-driven cybersecurity leadership.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB), a cybersecurity company pioneering AI-driven threat intelligence and managed security operations, today announced it has officially changed its corporate name to VigilAigent Corp., effective immediately.

The name change marks another milestone in the company's strategic transformation following its acquisition and launch of the VigilAigent Managed Security Services platform earlier this year. The new identity reflects the company's evolution from a pure-play threat intelligence provider to an Agentic Ai-powered cybersecurity organization, "where human vigilance meets machine precision".

"VigilAigent is more than a name, it's a declaration of who we've become," said Bobby Mikkelsen, CEO of VigilAigent Corp. "Our technology, our people, and our mission are united under a single brand that embodies speed, intelligence, and relentless protection. As VigilAigent, we're building the next generation of cybersecurity that's adaptive, autonomous, and always on mission."

VigilAigent has quickly become a recognized name within the cybersecurity community. Its Ai-native platform combines Virtual Aigents, autonomous digital operatives that analyze and respond to threats at machine speed, with Special Aigents, human SOC experts who provide oversight, validation, and precision decision-making. Together, they deliver a new level of defense and efficiency to managed security operations.

The corporate rebrand will include an updated website, refreshed investor communications, and new ticker symbol, to be announced upon regulatory approval. All current business operations, customer relationships, and corporate structure remain unchanged.

The transition to VigilAigent Corp. underscores the company's continued focus on advancing Agentic Ai technologies and expanding its leadership in managed detection and response services for enterprises and MSP partners.

About VigilAigent Corp.

VigilAigent Corp. (OTCID:TGCB) is redefining managed security with Ai-powered Virtual Aigents that combine human vigilance with the speed and accuracy of Agentic Ai. By augmenting cybersecurity teams with autonomous detection, correlation, and response capabilities, VigilAigent delivers faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective defense.

For more information, visit www.vigilaigent.com.

SOURCE: VigilAigent Corp.