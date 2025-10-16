Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 14:38 Uhr
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Tego Cyber Inc.: VigilAigent Announces Launch of Aigent Oracle, Bringing Agentic Ai from Controlled Testing to Full Production

Ai-powered Virtual Aigent progresses from prototype to live deployment, transforming cybersecurity operations with real-time intelligence and adaptive automation.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / VigilAigent, a next-generation managed security services provider (MSSP) and subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC:TGCB), today announced that its breakthrough Virtual Aigent prototype, Aigent Deuce, has completed controlled testing and is now fully operational in VigilAigent's live production environment under its new codename: Aigent Oracle.

The milestone marks a pivotal advancement in VigilAigent's mission to redefine cybersecurity operations through Agentic Ai technology that learns from every incident, improves autonomously, and acts at machine speed while remaining guided by expert human oversight.

Originally deployed in limited production as "Aigent Deuce," the Virtual Aigent demonstrated exceptional performance in complex real-world incidents. In one test, Deuce analyzed months of EDR data in under a minute, identifying stealthy process anomalies that had eluded traditional tools for over 90 days.

Following these results, the system has moved into live production as Aigent Oracle, now integrated into VigilAigent's 24/7 security operations to perform autonomous triage, correlation, and response at scale.

Aigent Oracle is designed to continuously learn from thousands of daily incidents and apply those insights across all monitored environments. It streamlines operations for MSP and enterprise partners, delivering faster detection, reduced alert fatigue, and automated remediation backed by human validation.

"For our partners and customers, Aigent Oracle is a force multiplier," said Robert Mikkelson, CEO of Tego Cyber. "It turns every logged event into intelligence, every detection into a decision, and every incident into an opportunity to strengthen defenses. This is where vigilance meets velocity."

The live deployment of Aigent Oracle expands VigilAigent's managed security platform with:

  • Autonomous Correlation: AI-driven event triage that learns and improves from every case.

  • Human-in-the-Loop Oversight: Continuous collaboration with VigilAigent's Special Aigents for precision and accountability.

  • Production-Grade Reliability: Seamless integration across partner environments with real-time adaptability and zero downtime during training cycles.

About VigilAigent
VigilAigent, a subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc., is redefining managed security with Ai-powered Virtual Aigents that combine human vigilance with the speed and accuracy of Agentic Ai. By augmenting cybersecurity teams with autonomous detection and correlation capabilities, VigilAigent delivers faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective response.

For more information, visit www.vigilaigent.com.

About Tego Cyber Inc.
Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC:TGCB) delivers AI-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions that enable security teams to detect, understand, and respond to threats more quickly. Its proprietary Threat Intelligence Feed enriches raw indicators with context, while its correlation engine integrates directly with leading SIEM and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats and reduce time to remediation.

Visit www.tegocyber.com for more information.

Media Contact
Tego Cyber Inc.
8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89123
info@tegocyber.com
www.tegocyber.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vigilaigent-announces-launch-of-aigent-oracle-bringing-agentic-ai-1087563

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
