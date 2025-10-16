Tego Cyber Inc.: VigilAigent Announces Launch of Aigent Oracle, Bringing Agentic Ai from Controlled Testing to Full Production

Ai-powered Virtual Aigent progresses from prototype to live deployment, transforming cybersecurity operations with real-time intelligence and adaptive automation.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / VigilAigent, a next-generation managed security services provider (MSSP) and subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC:TGCB), today announced that its breakthrough Virtual Aigent prototype, Aigent Deuce, has completed controlled testing and is now fully operational in VigilAigent's live production environment under its new codename: Aigent Oracle.

The milestone marks a pivotal advancement in VigilAigent's mission to redefine cybersecurity operations through Agentic Ai technology that learns from every incident, improves autonomously, and acts at machine speed while remaining guided by expert human oversight.

Originally deployed in limited production as "Aigent Deuce," the Virtual Aigent demonstrated exceptional performance in complex real-world incidents. In one test, Deuce analyzed months of EDR data in under a minute, identifying stealthy process anomalies that had eluded traditional tools for over 90 days.

Following these results, the system has moved into live production as Aigent Oracle, now integrated into VigilAigent's 24/7 security operations to perform autonomous triage, correlation, and response at scale.

Aigent Oracle is designed to continuously learn from thousands of daily incidents and apply those insights across all monitored environments. It streamlines operations for MSP and enterprise partners, delivering faster detection, reduced alert fatigue, and automated remediation backed by human validation.

"For our partners and customers, Aigent Oracle is a force multiplier," said Robert Mikkelson, CEO of Tego Cyber. "It turns every logged event into intelligence, every detection into a decision, and every incident into an opportunity to strengthen defenses. This is where vigilance meets velocity."

The live deployment of Aigent Oracle expands VigilAigent's managed security platform with:

Autonomous Correlation: AI-driven event triage that learns and improves from every case.

Human-in-the-Loop Oversight: Continuous collaboration with VigilAigent's Special Aigents for precision and accountability.

Production-Grade Reliability: Seamless integration across partner environments with real-time adaptability and zero downtime during training cycles.

