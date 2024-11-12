Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Shore Fire Media Clients Earn 26 Nominations for the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, Including Album of the Year

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Shore Fire Media, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), celebrates the clients and projects the company has represented over the past GRAMMY year who collectively earned 26 nominations for the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. This year's nominations reflect the diversity of Shore Fire's global roster, spanning genres such as pop, jazz, folk, Americana, roots, global, gospel, historical and beyond.

Jacob Collier, already a six-time Grammy winner, earned three more nominations this year: Album of the Year, Best Global Music Performance and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella. This marks his sixth consecutive year as a Grammy nominee. Sierra Ferrell, a first-time nominee, debuted in a big way with four nominations this year: Best American Roots Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Album for her LP "Trail Of Flowers" (Rounder Records). Samara Joy and Aoife O'Donovan received two nominations each in jazz and folk/roots categories respectively, while Ricky Dillard, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jonathan McReynolds also earned two nominations each in various gospel categories.

Additional 2025 nominees include Milton Nascimento and esperanza spalding for Best Jazz Vocal Album, Keyon Harrold for Best Alternative Jazz Album, Rhiannon Giddens for Best American Roots Performance, American Patchwork Quartet for Best Folk Album, and Yemi Alade for Best African Music Performance. Trombone Shorty was nominated for Best Regional Roots Album for his collaboration with The New Breed Brass Band and Bonnie Raitt earned a nomination for Best American Roots Performance for her contribution to The Fabulous Thunderbirds track "Nothing in Rambling," while The Avett Brothers and art directors Jonny Black and Giorgia Sage were nominated for Best Recording Package. Finally, Prince & The New Power Generation's "Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition" and "The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition)" were each nominated for Best Historical Album.

A full list of Shore Fire nominees can be found below, and a complete list of 2025 nominees is available at GRAMMY.com.

The 67th GRAMMY Awards will take place live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 - broadcasting live on the CBS television network and streaming on Paramount+.

Shore Fire Media congratulates the clients and projects represented during the GRAMMY year on the following nominations.

Album of the Year

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Best Jazz Performance

Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding - Milton + esperanza

Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Best American Roots Performance

Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne

Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse

The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing In Rambling (Bonnie Raitt)

Best Americana Performance

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Best American Roots Song

Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Best Americana Album

Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers

Best Folk Album

Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends

American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet

Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (Trombone Shorty)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah

DOE - Holy Hands (Jonathan McReynolds)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In The Room (Tasha Cobbs Leonard)

Best Gospel Album

Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Global Music Performance

Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere

Best African Music Performance

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers

Best Historical Album

Prince & The New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, management and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.

Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

Contact Information

James Carbonara

Partner, Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on accesswire.com