Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,530 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,82019:51
Dow Jones News
12.11.2024 18:37 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Nov-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      119,137 
Highest price paid per share:         132.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          127.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.4615p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,792,014 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,792,014) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      130.4615p                    119,137

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2695              132.50          09:59:16         00310076333TRLO1     XLON 
3468              131.50          09:59:16         00310076334TRLO1     XLON 
1826              132.50          09:59:32         00310076410TRLO1     XLON 
9849              132.50          09:59:32         00310076411TRLO1     XLON 
710              132.50          09:59:32         00310076412TRLO1     XLON 
714              132.50          09:59:32         00310076413TRLO1     XLON 
1690              132.00          09:59:32         00310076414TRLO1     XLON 
949              132.00          10:00:32         00310076550TRLO1     XLON 
355              132.00          10:01:20         00310076580TRLO1     XLON 
461              132.00          10:01:34         00310076586TRLO1     XLON 
67               132.00          10:01:34         00310076587TRLO1     XLON 
355              132.00          10:01:34         00310076588TRLO1     XLON 
885              132.00          10:04:33         00310076720TRLO1     XLON 
871              131.50          10:04:35         00310076722TRLO1     XLON 
859              131.00          10:05:04         00310076736TRLO1     XLON 
899              130.50          10:14:36         00310076998TRLO1     XLON 
914              130.50          10:26:09         00310077693TRLO1     XLON 
913              130.50          10:26:09         00310077694TRLO1     XLON 
1668              130.00          10:26:11         00310077783TRLO1     XLON 
913              131.00          11:28:58         00310080102TRLO1     XLON 
221              131.00          12:13:30         00310081386TRLO1     XLON 
119              131.00          12:25:46         00310081745TRLO1     XLON 
768              131.00          12:25:46         00310081746TRLO1     XLON 
888              131.00          12:26:46         00310081779TRLO1     XLON 
553              131.00          12:28:13         00310081816TRLO1     XLON 
134              131.00          12:28:13         00310081817TRLO1     XLON 
1754              131.00          12:28:13         00310081818TRLO1     XLON 
1089              131.50          12:59:37         00310082616TRLO1     XLON 
784              131.50          12:59:37         00310082617TRLO1     XLON 
654              131.50          12:59:37         00310082618TRLO1     XLON 
471              131.50          12:59:37         00310082619TRLO1     XLON 
768              131.50          12:59:37         00310082620TRLO1     XLON 
900              131.50          13:02:41         00310082681TRLO1     XLON 
121              131.50          13:18:09         00310082985TRLO1     XLON 
758              131.50          13:18:09         00310082986TRLO1     XLON 
900              131.50          13:22:06         00310083184TRLO1     XLON 
1797              131.50          13:31:15         00310083466TRLO1     XLON 
1797              131.50          13:31:28         00310083470TRLO1     XLON 
1797              131.50          13:34:39         00310083542TRLO1     XLON 
899              131.00          13:34:47         00310083543TRLO1     XLON 
898              131.00          13:34:47         00310083544TRLO1     XLON 
873              131.00          14:05:33         00310084325TRLO1     XLON 
122              131.00          14:07:47         00310084365TRLO1     XLON 
244              131.00          14:07:47         00310084366TRLO1     XLON 
2724              131.00          14:07:48         00310084368TRLO1     XLON 
908              130.50          14:07:48         00310084369TRLO1     XLON 
908              130.50          14:07:48         00310084370TRLO1     XLON 
908              130.50          14:07:48         00310084371TRLO1     XLON 
849              130.50          15:01:37         00310086590TRLO1     XLON 
104              130.50          15:01:37         00310086591TRLO1     XLON 
745              130.50          15:01:37         00310086592TRLO1     XLON 
849              130.50          15:01:37         00310086593TRLO1     XLON 
782              130.50          15:01:37         00310086594TRLO1     XLON 
798              130.50          15:01:37         00310086595TRLO1     XLON 
1848              130.50          15:01:37         00310086596TRLO1     XLON 
781              130.50          15:01:37         00310086597TRLO1     XLON 
20               130.50          15:05:56         00310086870TRLO1     XLON 
877              130.50          15:05:56         00310086871TRLO1     XLON 
754              130.50          15:05:56         00310086872TRLO1     XLON 
673              130.50          15:05:56         00310086873TRLO1     XLON 
874              130.00          15:17:08         00310087553TRLO1     XLON 
875              130.00          15:17:08         00310087554TRLO1     XLON 
874              130.00          15:17:08         00310087555TRLO1     XLON 
2646              129.50          15:17:17         00310087563TRLO1     XLON 
1340              129.50          15:18:38         00310087647TRLO1     XLON 
698              129.50          15:20:33         00310087825TRLO1     XLON 
191              129.50          15:22:59         00310087992TRLO1     XLON 
463              129.50          15:22:59         00310087993TRLO1     XLON 
4588              130.00          15:24:47         00310088095TRLO1     XLON 
15776             130.00          15:24:47         00310088096TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.