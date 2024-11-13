KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK), a German maker of thin-film deposition and wet processing equipment for industries, on Wednesday reported a rise in sales for the first-nine month period of the year.For the nine-month period to September 30, the firm reported operating earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 1.9 million euros, compared with a loss of 5.6 million euros, posted for the same period last year.Order intake surged to 70.8 million euros from prior year's 32.3 million euros. 'The semiconductor segment performed strongly and contributed in the amount of 31.6 million euros significantly to this success,' the company said.Sales rose to 61 million euros from 55.8 million euros a year ago.Looking ahead, for the full year, Singulus expects earnings before interest and taxes of 1 million euros to 3.5 million euros, on sales of 80 million euros to 90 million euros.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX