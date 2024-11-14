OneSumX community of global customers, partners, and industry leaders gather to discuss actionable insights and perspectives on the dynamic banking environment

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, is set to convene banking professionals and leaders at its annual Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) Client Conference in Amsterdam on 13 14 November 2024.

This year's conference brings together thought leaders, regulators, and decision-makers from our FRR customer community for insightful panels and discussions on the future of finance, risk, and regulatory reporting.

Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President, Product and Platform Management, Wolters Kluwer FRR said: "The FRR Client Conference is a unique opportunity for clients to hear from their peers and gain practical insights on how to drive both compliance and business goals amid constant regulatory shifts. At Wolters Kluwer, we remain committed to empowering our clients with the expertise, tools and strategies they need to succeed and thrive in a rapidly changing industry landscape."

With a focus on technology innovation, data management, Basel reforms, upcoming regulatory and DPM changes, Asset Liability Management (ALM), and IRRBB compliance, the conference agenda is designed to help financial institutions anticipate and adapt to key trends shaping the industry.

Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements in Wolters Kluwer OneSumX suite, with exclusive previews, live demos, interactive learning hubs, and insights into future enhancements designed to simplify regulatory navigation and drive sustainable business growth.

Key highlights of the FRR Client Conference include:

Tech innovation : A panel focused on how advancements in GenAI, machine learning, and cloud-based solutions drive transformative changes in risk management and reporting.

: A panel focused on how advancements in GenAI, machine learning, and cloud-based solutions drive transformative changes in risk management and reporting. Granular data : A discussion on the pivotal role of granular data in enhancing accuracy and compliance.

: A discussion on the pivotal role of granular data in enhancing accuracy and compliance. Insights on Basel Reforms : Industry leaders will explore the regulatory timelines, implementation strategies, and future steps surrounding the Basel Reforms.

: Industry leaders will explore the regulatory timelines, implementation strategies, and future steps surrounding the Basel Reforms. ALM strategies: The panel will provide insights on tech-driven approaches to risk management, sharing the latest industry strategies and innovations.

To learn more about the Wolters Kluwer FRR Client Conference, please visit our website.

Wolters Kluwer FRR is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division.The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management, Audit and Assurance, and Risk and Regulatory reporting. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions that drive transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

