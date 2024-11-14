Hilbert Group: Hilbert Capital Achieves 2024 Assets Under Management Target of $300 Million

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Capital, the asset management division of Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B), has reached a significant milestone, achieving its 2024 assets under management (AUM) target of $300 million (SEK 3.3 billion) - a target that was set in 2022.

Hilbert Group CEO Niclas Sandström comments, "Our pipeline looks promising, and the market environment has improved substantially, positioning us well for continued growth in 2025. We will provide new short- and long-term targets, including profitability goals, at the end of this month with the release of our Q3 report."

For additional information on Hilbert, please contact:

Niclas Sandström

CEO Hilbert Group AB

Phone: +46 8 502 353 00

Email: ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

