André-Hubert Roussel, new CEO of Latecoere (Photo: Latecoere/Arnaud Späni)

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 supplier to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces that the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nominations, Remuneration and CSR Committee, appointed André-Hubert Roussel as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

André-Hubert Roussel is an experienced and respected leader in the aerospace and defence industry with a reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing organizations.

He brings over 20 years of experience in the aerospace and defence industry, having most recently served as the CEO of ArianeGroup, the prime contractor for Ariane satellite launchers and the French nuclear deterrence missiles. He was previously Head of Operations at Airbus Defense and Space where he successfully turned around the delivery of the A400M aircraft. In both of those roles André-Hubert gained experience managing global teams and working with a broad range of international customers. Before assuming those duties, André-Hubert was Head of Engineering, Operations and Quality for the Space Systems business line inside Airbus Defense and Space. He also has experience driving innovation having originally started his career in Research, Technology Development and having driven the innovation agenda at Airbus Defense Space. André-Hubert is a French national and holds a degree in Engineering from École Polytechnique and École Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications.

"Latecoere is an iconic French company which now operates on a global scale," said André-Hubert. "As one of the leading manufacturers of complex aerostructure assemblies and interconnection systems, Latecoere's work is crucial not only to the industry today but also its continued ability to advance and innovate in the future. Right now, we must focus on our customer needs to ramp up deliveries given the continued growth in demand for our products and services. Recognising all the efforts that have been done to overcome the multiple challenges of recent years, I am honored to lead Latecoere to write the next chapter of its history. I look forward to working with its teams, the management, Board and partners.

Thierry Mootz, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: "On behalf of the Board I congratulate André-Hubert on his appointment. He brings deep industry experience which will be critical for the Latecoere team going forward. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Greg Huttner for having led a vital transformation of the company with the support of its key stakeholders through a period of unprecedented disruption, putting Latecoere on a path towards sustainable profitable growth after many years of losses.

Greg Huttner added, "I am proud of all Latecoere's accomplishments over the past five years in what has been a difficult environment given COVID and the many supply chain and inflationary challenges, which we have tackled. It has been a privilege to serve as the CEO. Passing the baton to André-Hubert, I have the greatest confidence he will lead the company through its exciting next chapter.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in three business areas:

Aerostructures Europe and Americas: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods;

Interconnection Systems: wiring, avionic racks, on-board systems;

Special Products and Services: aerostructures and interconnection related customer services, on-board equipment and cameras, electronic systems and circuit boards.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

