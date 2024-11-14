iZafe Group's CFO, Marius Sandberg, purchases 177,793 shares

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group's CFO, Marius Sandberg, has today acquired 177,793 B-shares in the company at a value of SEK 34,909 (SEK 0.196 per share).

The acquisition was completed today, November 14, bringing Marius Sandberg's total shareholding in iZafe to 177,983 B-shares.

"As the new CFO, I see the potential that exists in iZafe, and with this share purchase, I am demonstrating my confidence in the company's future. I look forward to being part of iZafe's growth journey and to continue working towards creating value for our shareholders and contributing to the company's long-term success," says Marius Sandberg, CFO of iZafe Group.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

