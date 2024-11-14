Anzeige
Waste Energy Corp.: MetaWorks Rebrands to Waste Energy Corp, Launches Plan to Develop Waste-to-Energy Sites to Minimize Plastic and Tire Landfill Waste

Finanznachrichten News

Effective Nov. 5th 2024 the Company's Ticker Symbol has Changed to WAST

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), a leader in innovative platform technologies, proudly announces the completion of its rebranding to Waste Energy Corp, reflecting its strategic shift in focus towards becoming a waste-to-energy conversion Company. Effective Nov 5th, 2024, the company's ticker symbol on the OTC Market has changed from MWRK to WAST.

The transformation to Waste Energy Corp underscores the company's pivot from digital platforms to tackling the pressing environmental issue of waste. Leveraging cutting-edge AI & Pyrolysis technology, Waste Energy Corp aims to revolutionize waste management by converting waste plastics and used tires into clean, renewable diesel fuel thereby reducing landfill waste and providing a new US based source of clean fuel. This pivot aligns with sustainability initiatives and provides a solution that mitigates the twin crises of plastic pollution and carbon emissions.

Waste Energy Chairman Mr. Cameron Chell commented, "What started as an interesting internal strategic project has evolved into being such a meaningful opportunity that the company has elected to pursue the waste-to-energy market with its technology and service offering as its focus. Seldom does one see something like this that has so much financial potential and while having such a positive possible impact."

"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey as Waste Energy Corp," said Scott Gallagher, President of Waste Energy Corp. "The environmental impact of waste plastic and end of life tire disposal are significant. Our mission is to transform these persistent challenges into opportunities for clean energy. This change is more than a rebranding; it represents our vision to contribute meaningfully towards reducing the volume of plastic and tire waste that ends up in our landfills and oceans."

Using AI & Pyrolysis based technologies to facilitate the conversion of non-recyclable waste materials into ultra-low sulfur diesel, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional fuel sources. The process, known as pyrolysis, breaks down waste in an oxygen-free environment, resulting in a cleaner, efficient output that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This strategic rebranding arrives at a time when governments, industries, and consumers are prioritizing eco-friendly practices. Waste Energy Corp's focus on converting waste into fuel aligns perfectly with market needs and regulatory and political trends pushing for cleaner US based energy sources that reduce waste volume, mostly plastic waste, in landfills.

Effective November 5th, 2024 the ticker symbol has changed to WAST. The name change to Waste Energy Corp. is now completed and the Company has launched a new website at www.WasteEnergyCorp.com. Existing shareholders will not be required to take any action as the name and ticker change do not affect the company's underlying structure.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp is committed to redefining waste as an asset and to reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste in landfills. Specializing in the conversion of waste plastics and used tires into clean diesel fuel. The company will combine AI & Pyrolysis technologies to reduce the volume of plastic and tire waste in landfills while developing a new, clean, US based energy source.

Waste Energy Corp. trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter under the ticker symbol: WAST. Waste Energy Corp is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company.

For more information on Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com. For additional investor or financial information visit: www.SEC.gov.

Company Contact:
Scott Gallagher, President
(727) 417-7807
scott@metaworksplatforms.io

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
