WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX), a defense contractor, announced on Thursday that its business Raytheon has bagged a contract from the U.S. Army to work on directed energy wireless power beaming capabilities that will distribute power across the battlefield, simplify logistics, and safeguard locations for the U.S. troops.Under the terms, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will develop advanced wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies to enable a long-range demonstration in line with the needs of the U.S. Army manned and unmanned system requirements.Wireless power beaming reduces the need for troops to carry additional fuel and batteries, easing their logistics, increasing their operation time, and safeguarding their locations.In addition, wireless power enables energy uniformity in the battle space allowing ease of capture and delivery of energy to sensor systems without the need for concentrated fuel depots that could be vulnerable.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX