Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in battery systems and Infinitev, a pioneer in the remanufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries, announce a new collaboration to deliver aftersales repair services of high-voltage battery systems for on-road and off-road applications across Australia. The partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to delivering electromobility solutions that exceed customer expectations throughout the life of the vehicle, built on battery circularity.

Forsee Power is the number 1 battery system manufacturer for buses outside of China. With more than 4,000 buses equipped worldwide, Forsee Power has extensive experience in designing high-performance battery systems and in providing timely customer support everywhere it operates. Since 2023, the Group has been present in Australia and aims to contribute to the decarbonation of public transport and commercial vehicles in the country.

"As we are accelerating our activity in Australia, it was key to establish a local Aftersales presence in the country to ensure customer satisfaction. In our business, vehicle availability is essential, and it is our responsibility to ensure system reliability as well as service quality. We decided to partner with Infinitev, based on their strong knowledge of battery technology and well-established operation. They will be the face of Forsee Power Aftersales in Australia, supporting the hotline, the administration of requests, and repairs on site or in workshops." explained Christophe Gurtner, CEO of Forsee Power

With over four decades of expertise in automotive electronics, Infinitev provides value-added engineering services to EV and battery manufacturers in Australia and New Zealand. Under the collaboration, the company will leverage its state-of-the-art facilities and expert team of engineers to repair and service Forsee Power's smart battery systems.

"With the growing demand for e-mobility, this collaboration allows us to maximize the useful life and value of battery systems for both on-road and off-road applications," said Bart Moonen, Executive General Manager at Infinitev. "Together with Forsee Power, we are committed to enabling clean mobility while reducing environmental impact. It is refreshing to work with a company whose mission aligns with our own, and we're proud to be entrusted with delivering aftermarket services for them

The collaboration represents an important milestone in the evolution of electric transport and the creation of a sustainable battery industry, as Infinitev and Forsee Power work together to advance a cleaner, greener future for mobility in Australia.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 3,500 buses and 140,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

About Infinitev

Infinitev is harnessing innovation to redefine the life of EV batteries-and consumers' perception of their reliability and affordability. Infinitev is built on forty years' experience in the automotive electronics remanufacturing industry, and backed by ASX-listed automotive pureplay Amotiv Limited (ASX:AOV). The company delivers engineering services to reuse, repurpose, and recycle hybrid and electric vehicle batteries in Australia and New Zealand. For more information: www.infinitev.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114631636/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs and Sustainability

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Jérémy Digel

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Infinitev

Bart Moonen

bartm@infinitev.au

+61 408 516 576