Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE the "Company"), an expert in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, provides an update on its 2025 financial targets.

Following a rebound in revenue recorded in the first quarter of 2025 above the average of the previous three quarters the second quarter is expected to show a satisfactory increase. However, in a market environment characterized by reduced visibility due to geopolitical uncertainty and heightened competitive pressure from Asian players, the Company anticipates that its fourth-quarter 2025 revenue will be impacted by the postponement of certain projects, particularly in North America, and by the pending confirmation of orders from key customers.

While adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025 is expected to increase compared to the same period in 2024, supported by solid margins and tight control of operating costs, the Company's full-year 2025 financial performance will depend on sales volumes at year-end.

As such, the Group is not in a position to maintain its 2025 financial targets and will provide the market with further guidance when it reports its half-year results in September.

Moreover, the strong commercial momentum in the Group's target markets and the increasing diversification of its customer base across geographies and segments are expected to positively impact 2026 revenues.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,500 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

