Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40RV3 | ISIN: US25686H3084 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.11.24
15:30 Uhr
1,230 US-Dollar
+0,020
+1,65 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 22:02 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Q3 Revenue Increases 24.5% YoY to $12.7M, Reports Adjusted Operating Income of $0.5M and Highlights Market Valuation Disconnect

Finanznachrichten News

Q3 2024 Revenue grew 24.5% to $12.7M from $10.2M in Q3 2023

  • Q3 2024 Adjusted Operating Income of $0.5M as opposed to Adjusted Operating Loss of $(0.8M) in Q3 2023

  • Nine-Month 2024 Revenue increased 26.6% to $39.4M

  • Nine-Month 2024 Adjusted Operating Income of $1.4M, versus a $(2.7M) Adjusted Operating Loss in the same period last year

  • Market Cap (1) trading at approximately 0.25x Current Year 2024 estimated revenue guidance of $50.0M

  • CEO sees Dolphin as undervalued; supports view with $100,000 in stock purchases in last 12 months

    1. Based on market cap at the close of trading on Nov 13, 2024

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), an independent leader in content production, entertainment marketing, and related ventures, announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment commented:

"During Q3, revenue increased by 24.5% year over year and we achieved $0.5 million in adjusted operating income, setting us on track to deliver on our goals of surpassing $50 million in revenue and achieving adjusted operating income for full year 2024. With promising ventures like Rachael Ray's Staple Gin - - alongside the acquisition of Elle Communications, the launch of Always Alpha and our new partnership with Loti AI, we see a stark mismatch between our current market cap and the intrinsic value of our assets. I am committed to further increasing my stake in Dolphin, confident that the market will soon recognize the adjusted operating income we are creating and the true potential of our expanding portfolio of assets."

Q3 2024 and Recent Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $12.7 million, an increase of 24.5% over the same period in 2023.

  • Operating loss of $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Operating loss of $9.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to an operating loss of $12.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

  • Adjusted operating income (1) of $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted operating income of $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

  • Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $20.8 million, including both non-cash and one-time charges of depreciation and amortization of $0.6 million, goodwill impairment of $6.5 million, a write-off of notes receivable of $1.3 million and transaction costs of $0.1 million. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $12.3 million, including depreciation and amortization of $0.5 million, and impairment of intangible assets of $0.3 million.

  • Net loss for the quarter was $8.7 million, including depreciation and amortization of $0.6 million, goodwill impairment of $6.5 million, a write-off of notes receivable of $1.3 million, and interest expense of $0.5 million. Net loss for the same period in the prior year was $3.9 million, including depreciation and amortization of $0.5 million, impairment of intangible assets of $0.3 million, interest expense of $0.6 million, and equity losses in unconsolidated affiliates of $1.2 million.

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $6.6 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $7.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

(1) The Company has provided adjusted operating income information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This measure is defined below in the section "Use of non-GAAP measures."

Acquisition

  • Elle Communications

    • Acquired by Dolphin in July 2024

    • Profitable, high margin, pioneering social impact PR firm

    • 16-year track record representing high-profile clients including

    • Provides access to estimated $1.164 trillion global impact investing industry

    • With offices in Los Angeles and New York, tremendous expansion opportunities with celebrity and entertainment foundations

    • Joining as a division of 42West

Company Launch

  • Always Alpha

    • First management firm dedicated to women's sports

    • Founded by Olympic legend Allyson Felix and CEO Cosette Chaput

    • Aiming to revolutionize talent management for female athletes, broadcasters, and coaches

    • Leveraging Dolphin's entertainment marketing expertise to unlock the industry's potential.

Ventures

  • Staple Gin

    • Created by Rachael Ray and Do Good Spirits, won Double Gold with a 96-point rating at the 2024 NY International Spirits Competition, also receiving silver medals from Bartender Spirits Awards and New Orleans Spirits Competition.

    • The gin is now distributed nationally via e-commerce and in New York State through Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with plans to expand to additional markets.

  • Partnered with Loti AI

    • Combatting unauthorized digital content and deepfakes

    • Offering Dolphin clients access to Loti's AI-powered protection

    • Loti AI tools scan over 450 million daily images

    • 95% takedown success rate

    • Marks Dolphin's strategic entry into AI technology

    • Creates new revenue streams in brand safety and content protection services.

    • In success, opportunity to become a "venture" with Dolphin participating in upside via an ownership stake.

Dolphin + IMAX documentary slate

  • Dolphin received the second cash installment of $2.6M from its content licensing agreement related to The Blue Angels.

  • Box office numbers have surpassed initial projections

  • Upcoming screenings at institutional venues, beginning in January 2025

  • To build on this momentum, the team is actively exploring options and making decisions for its next production

42West

  • Led successful campaigns at the 49th Annual Toronto International Film Festival

  • Handled Venice Film Festival World Premiere for Tim Burton's BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

  • Dominated San Diego Comic-Con 2024, representing 13 major entertainment clients

  • Clients earned 60 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

  • Represented Pop Culture companies Crunchyroll, Gkids and TOHO at Anime Expo

  • Represented artists and projects garnered 9 nominations for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards®

Shore Fire Media

  • Clients Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang and MC5 inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

  • Led successful campaigns at Toronto International Film Festival (alongside 42West)

  • Represented artists and projects garnered 25 nominations for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards®

The Door

  • Client NYC's Bungalow earned three-star review from The New York Times

  • Selected by Newman's Own® to launch "Pay What You Want" Pizza Program

The Digital Dept.

  • Achieved 137 new talent signings so far in 2024

  • Brought BRANDEdit Influencer Showroom to New York Fashion Week for the first time

Special Projects

  • Curated star-studded lineup for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards at MoMA for ninth consecutive year

  • Booked Talent for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Fourth Annual Gala helping honor Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino and raise over $11 million at the gala

Conference Call Details

Date: November 14, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Domestic 877-545-0320; International: 973-528-0002 Access Code: 345281
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/51624

Replay Information
Domestic 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Passcode: 51624

Replay webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/51624

About Dolphin:
Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.

Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara
HAYDEN IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

September 30, 2024

December 31,
2023

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,659,883

$

6,432,731

Restricted cash

925,004

1,127,960

Accounts receivable:

Trade, net of allowance of $1,450,093 and $1,456,752, respectively

5,623,999

5,817,615

Other receivables

6,073,074

6,643,960

Other current assets

569,572

701,335

Total current assets

18,851,532

20,723,601

Capitalized production costs, net

568,929

2,295,275

Employee receivable

960,668

796,085

Right-of-use asset

4,140,985

5,599,736

Goodwill

21,622,279

25,220,085

Intangible assets, net

10,808,498

11,209,664

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

131,321

194,223

Other long-term assets

216,305

216,305

Total Assets

$

57,300,517

$

66,254,974

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable

$

1,555,959

$

6,892,349

Term loan, current portion

1,045,152

980,651

Notes payable, current portion

3,900,000

3,500,000

Revolving line of credit

-

400,000

Accrued interest - related party

1,910,915

1,718,009

Accrued compensation - related party

2,625,000

2,625,000

Lease liability, current portion

1,839,587

2,192,213

Deferred revenue

745,489

1,451,709

Contingent consideration

436,000

-

Other current liabilities

10,747,662

7,694,114

Total current liabilities

24,805,764

27,454,045

Term loan, noncurrent portion

3,710,233

4,501,963

Revolving line of credit, noncurrent portion

400,000

-

Notes payable

2,980,000

3,380,000

Convertible notes payable

5,100,000

5,100,000

Convertible note payable at fair value

300,000

355,000

Loan from related party

3,217,873

1,107,873

Lease liability

2,844,526

4,068,642

Deferred tax liability

322,137

306,691

Warrant liability

-

5,000

Other noncurrent liabilities

18,915

18,915

Total Liabilities

43,699,448

46,298,129

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024

1,000

1,000

Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,112,492 and 9,109,766 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

166,687

136,646

Additional paid-in capital

157,688,200

153,430,403

Accumulated deficit

(144,254,818

)

(133,611,204

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

13,601,069

19,956,845

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

57,300,517

$

66,254,974

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

$

12,682,437

$

10,184,511

$

39,367,418

$

31,100,867

Expenses:

Direct costs

254,574

185,308

2,790,043

621,449

Payroll and benefits

9,575,596

8,382,659

28,344,865

26,114,881

Selling, general and administrative

1,838,765

2,150,889

5,665,365

6,023,954

Acquisition costs

148,798

4,666

164,044

8,823

Depreciation and amortization

636,782

535,740

1,745,579

1,612,776

Impairment of goodwill

6,480,992

-

6,671,557

6,517,400

Impairment of intangible assets

-

341,417

-

341,417

Impairment of notes receivable

1,270,000

-

1,270,000

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

-

33,226

Legal and professional

631,629

695,188

1,825,588

1,955,037

Total expenses

20,837,136

12,295,867

48,477,041

43,228,963

Loss from operations

(8,154,699

)

(2,111,356

)

(9,109,623

)

(12,128,096

)

Other (expenses) income:

Change in fair value of convertible note

(10,000

)

-

55,000

(6,444

)

Change in fair value of warrants

-

-

5,000

5,000

Interest income

3,391

104,303

9,991

309,424

Interest expense

(533,454

)

(604,669

)

(1,559,276

)

(1,413,177

)

Total other (expenses) income, net

(540,063

)

(500,366

)

(1,489,285

)

(1,105,197

)

Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(8,694,762

)

(2,611,722

)

(10,598,908

)

(13,233,293

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

2,373

(31,059

)

(44,706

)

(91,243

)

Net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(8,692,389

)

(2,642,781

)

(10,643,614

)

(13,324,536

)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

-

(1,220,547

)

-

(1,467,356

)

Net loss

$

(8,692,389

)

$

(3,863,328

)

$

(10,643,614

)

$

(14,791,892

)

Loss per share:

Basic

$

(0.80

)

$

(0.55

)

$

(1.07

)

$

(2.22

)

Diluted

$

(0.80

)

$

(0.55

)

$

(1.07

)

$

(2.22

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

10,930,286

7,060,638

9,964,607

6,664,069

Diluted

10,930,286

7,060,638

9,964,607

6,664,069

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results in this press release refer to a non-GAAP financial measure that involves adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management deems are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance.

Adjusted operating income or loss is defined by Dolphin as (loss) income from operations before: (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) write-off of assets, (iii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, (iv) acquisition costs, (v) employee stock compensation, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) bad debt expense and (viii) and impairment of capitalized production costs.

Management believes that the presentation of operating results using this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information for investors by providing them with the non-GAAP financial measure used by management for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting and in managing the business. This non-GAAP financial measure does not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered a measure of liquidity and is unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues (GAAP)

$

12,682,437

$

10,184,511

$

39,367,418

$

31,100,867

Expenses:

Direct costs

254,574

185,308

2,790,043

621,449

Payroll and benefits

9,575,596

8,382,659

28,344,865

26,114,881

Selling, general and administrative

1,838,765

2,150,889

5,665,365

6,023,954

Acquisition costs

148,798

4,666

164,044

8,823

Depreciation and amortization

636,782

535,740

1,745,579

1,612,776

Impairment of goodwill

6,480,992

-

6,671,557

6,517,400

Impairment of intangible assets

-

341,417

-

341,417

Impairment of notes receivable

1,270,000

-

1,270,000

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

-

33,226

Legal and professional

631,629

695,188

1,825,588

1,955,037

Total expenses (GAAP)

20,837,136

12,295,867

48,477,041

43,228,963

Loss from operations (GAAP)

(8,154,699

)

(2,111,356

)

(9,109,623

)

(12,128,096

)

Adjustments to GAAP measure:

Depreciation and amortization

636,782

535,740

1,745,579

1,612,776

Bad debt expense

14,051

311,578

301,030

566,610

Acquisition costs

148,798

4,666

164,044

8,823

Impairment of goodwill

6,480,992

-

6,671,557

6,517,400

Impairment of intangible assets

-

341,417

-

341,417

Impairment of notes receivable

1,270,000

-

1,270,000

-

Impairment of capitalized production costs

-

-

-

49,412

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

-

33,226

Stock compensation

96,696

102,954

346,440

268,154

Adjusted income (loss) from operations (non-GAAP)

492,620

(815,001

)

1,389,027

(2,730,278

)

Contact Information:

James Carbonara
Partner, Hayden IR
james@haydenir.com
646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.