Tiderock Companies Enters the Global Marketplace With Strategic Acquisition of GRP Alliance Limited
Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Enters the Global Marketplace With Strategic Acquisition of GRP Alliance Limited

Finanznachrichten News

GRP Alliance Special Acquisition Company Provides Immediate Entry into the Aerospace, Marine, Rail and Entertainment Markets

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) is pleased to announce today it has completed the acquisition of GRP Alliance Limited, a Limited Company formed in the United Kingdom. GRP Alliance was formed for the specific purpose of acquiring the assets of MTAG Composites Limited out of Administration. MTAG was formed in 2002 and has been providing composites to global companies since its inception. GRP Alliance, to be renamed Tiderock Composites, has the benefit of a team with over two decades of experience providing quality, ISO 9001 accredited composite products to global companies.

In the coming weeks, GRP Alliance Limited will proudly rebrand as Tiderock Composites Limited, embarking on an exciting new chapter. Under the Tiderock Composites name, we will build on relationships that have been carefully cultivated over decades, with the advantage of streamlined operations, a healthy balance sheet, and a clear growth trajectory across multiple industries.

Our facility in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, UK, has long contributed to the local economy and community by providing stable employment and economic support. Tiderock is committed to retaining this facility and expanding our operations within the same industrial space, reinforcing our dedication to the area's prosperity.

The terms of this strategic agreement include the issuance of 1,300,000 Series C Convertible Preferred Shares and an initial down payment of $200,000, which includes funds advanced over the past eight months for due diligence and administrative support.

Throughout this transition, the composite company has remained operational, thanks to our team's dedication and commitment to serving our strategic clients. Many of our customers have already begun placing orders in anticipation of an exciting 2025. We are extremely optimistic about the future and our potential to surpass previous revenue milestones, bringing unprecedented success to Tiderock Composites and its stakeholders.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a diversified investment and advisory services company, infrastructure, and private equity. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Boston, MA., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

About Tiderock Composites Limited: Acquired in 2024 and soon to be rebranded from GRP Alliance Limited, Tiderock Composites Limited specializes in the production of high-quality Phenolic, Epoxy, and Polyester Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber reinforced plastic moldings. With a diverse product portfolio, Tiderock Composites proudly serves a range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, marine, rail, and construction, bringing innovation and excellence to each sector. www.tiderockcomposites.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:
Tiderock Companies, Inc.
711 Atlantic Avenue, Floor 6
Boston, MA 02111
info@tiderockcompanies.com
www.tiderockcompanies.com

Contact Information

Thomas Fore
Chief Executive Officer
info@tiderockco.com
(800) 791-8433

Related Images

Customer Product - RS Sailing

Customer Product - RS Sailing

Aircraft Seats - Backing Components

Aircraft Seats - Backing Components

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
