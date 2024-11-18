iZafe Group: Dosell Secures Large Order for 1,000 Units in the Netherlands - Order Value of SEK 3 Million and Up to SEK 400,000/Month in Recurring Revenue

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ) ("iZafe") announces today that it has received a new confirmed order for an additional 1,000 Dosell units from its exclusive distributor in the Netherlands, TCCN. This strategically important order has a value of approximately SEK 3 million. Deliveries will be split into two batches - 750 units in 2024 and the remaining 250 in the first half of 2025 - laying the foundation for stable licensing revenue of up to SEK 400,000 per month during 2025.

This order ensures that TCCN retains its exclusivity in the Dutch market, in accordance with previously communicated terms.

Once this order and previous ones are fully implemented, they are expected to generate recurring revenue of approximately SEK 400,000 per month in 2025. The order strengthens iZafe's cash flow and builds a long-term revenue model, clearly affirming Dosell's strong position as a leading solution in medication dispensing and a vital tool for the digitalization of the healthcare sector.

Since the beginning of the year, TCCN, which took over the exclusive distribution agreement for Dosell in the Netherlands, has established a dedicated office and showroom for Dosell in Assen. TCCN has successfully positioned Dosell in the rapidly growing Dutch medication dispensing market through partnerships with several leading players, including MobileCare.

"This order and the recurring revenue it generates demonstrate the enormous potential Dosell has to deliver both short-term results and long-term growth. We are impressed with TCCN's work and view this development as a strategic milestone on our journey to making Dosell the leading solution for medication dispensing in Europe," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

"The momentum for Dosell in the Dutch market is strong, both in the intramural and extramural market segments. With our gradual product introduction approach and focus on quality, we have built a solid foundation for TCCN's new business unit. Our customers - healthcare providers for home care and intramural long-term care - appreciate the Dosell's highly autonomous working, effortless deployment and low cost. We expect a strong growth going forward and this order enables us to meet the demand in the Dutch market during first half of 2025. " says Taeke Castelein, Managing Director of TCCN.

The Dutch market for medication dispensing solutions is in an expansive phase, where digital solutions are becoming increasingly central to improving patient safety and efficiency. Dosell meets these needs with its unique functionality that prevents double dosing and ensures correct medication intake. TCCN's dedicated efforts have established Dosell as a strong player in this ecosystem, and continued implementation is expected to drive both market share and revenue growth.

About Dosell

The medicinal robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners.

In a Swedish report, it is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die annually from drug-related injuries and that 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are drug-related. The costs for drug-related injuries that can be avoided are estimated at SEK 5.6-24.6 billion per year.

Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing drug-related injuries.

Read more at www.dosell.com

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

