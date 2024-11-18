Capita Plc - Change of Registered Office

Anzeige
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20
Tradegate
15.11.24
17:25 Uhr
0,206 Euro
-0,002
-0,96 %
0,2040,20918:00
18.11.2024 17:42 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2024

Capita plc

Registered Office Address Change

Capita plc announces that it has changed its registered office address to First Floor, 2 Kingdom Street, Paddington, London, W2 6BD with effect from today, 18 November 2024.

In line with Capita's hybrid and flexible working model this smaller office space will provide the Group with cost savings as we continue our previously announced cost reduction programme.

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications
Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's 41,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


