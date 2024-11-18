Capita Plc - Change of Registered Office

18 November 2024

Capita plc

Registered Office Address Change

Capita plc announces that it has changed its registered office address to First Floor, 2 Kingdom Street, Paddington, London, W2 6BD with effect from today, 18 November 2024.

In line with Capita's hybrid and flexible working model this smaller office space will provide the Group with cost savings as we continue our previously announced cost reduction programme.

