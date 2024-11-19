Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J3RR | ISIN: AU000000IVX4 | Ticker-Symbol: 7C8
Frankfurt
19.11.24
08:05 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,001
-50,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INVION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVION LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATEA ASA
ATEA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATEA ASA11,4800,00 %
CELLNEX TELECOM SA31,470+0,19 %
INVION LIMITED0,001-50,00 %
METACON AB0,0080,00 %
SGH LIMITED27,8000,00 %
SOS LTD ADR--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.