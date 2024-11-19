Das Instrument 9SG AU000000SVW5 SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2024The instrument 9SG AU000000SVW5 SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2024Das Instrument US83587W2052 SOS LTD A SP.ADR NEW/10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2024The instrument US83587W2052 SOS LTD A SP.ADR NEW/10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2024Das Instrument 7C8 AU000000IVX4 INVION LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2024The instrument 7C8 AU000000IVX4 INVION LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2024Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2024The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2024Das Instrument M16 SE0003086214 METACON AB B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2024The instrument M16 SE0003086214 METACON AB B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2024Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2024The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2024