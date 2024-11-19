LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INFMF.PK), which operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company, Tuesday said its underlying revenue for the first ten months of 2024 grew 10.7 percent.Underlying revenue grew 11.1 percent in B2B markets and 10 percent in academic markets.Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook including double-digit underlying revenue growth. It continues to expect full-year revenue to be more than 3.5 billion pounds. Adjusted operating profit for the year is expected to be above 975 million pounds.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX