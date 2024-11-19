DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy partners with Schmid energy solutions to distribute eco-responsible heating systems in France

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy partners with Schmid energy solutions to distribute eco-responsible heating systems in France 19-Nov-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, November 19, 2024 Charwood Energy partners with Schmid energy solutions to distribute eco-responsible heating systems in France Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering energy from biomass, announces the signature of a strategic partnership between its subsidiary Energy&+ and the Swiss group Schmid energy solutions, world leader in eco-responsible heating systems, for the distribution of its systems in France's Grand Ouest region. Founded in 1936, Schmid energy solutions is a Swiss family-owned group recognized worldwide for its expertise in sustainable and environmentally respectful heating solutions. The company markets a comprehensive range of wood heating systems and heat pumps designed to optimize energy efficiency and reduce the ecological footprint. The new partnership is a natural step forward for the two companies, which have worked together closely for several years, combining their expertise. Through the agreement, Charwood Energy will be able to propose, through its subsidiary Energy&+, the Schmid energy solutions products as part of public tenders in France, integrate them into maintenance projects for existing installations, and include them in local initiatives for the supply of hot water. This partnership opens up significant development prospects in France for both companies, in response to local needs and the ambitious targets set for 2030: - 1,600 renewable heating and cooling networks to be created or extended - 33% fewer greenhouse gas emissions from energy production than in 2015. These development outlooks confirm Charwood Energy's ambition to position itself as a key player in renewable energies. To achieve this, its subsidiary Energy&+ is continuing to structure itself, by ramping up and increasing the skills of its sales teams, design office and operational teams. Adrien Haller, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy, said: "This partnership illustrates our expertise in responding to the decarbonization challenges of local authorities and manufacturers. Schmid energy solutions has an established reputation, built on its robust expertise in low-consumption wood-based energy solutions. We are proud to be able to offer these very high-quality solutions, which make a perfect fit with our global biomass energy production offering." Laurent Koehl, Head of Sales at Schmid France - Schmid energy solutions added: "Our partnership with Energy&+, which has already proved fruitful for several years, is taking a new step forward. The new agreement will enable us to strengthen our presence in France, a market with strong growth potential, by providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of decarbonization and energy performance." Next publication: full-year 2024 revenue on February 26, 2025, after market. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs Contacts SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN CHARWOOD ENERGY Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Schmid energy solutions

Schmid France Schmid AG energy solutions Laurent Koehl Sandra Bienz Sales Manager Marketing communication industrial laurent.koehl@schmid-energy.fr sandra.bienz@schmid-energy.ch +33 6 18 76 83 12 +41 71 973 74 63

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy_Schmid Partnership_vFinal

=------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2033451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2033451 19-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2033451&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)