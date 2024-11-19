Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
19.11.24
08:17 Uhr
3,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.11.2024 18:16 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy partners with Schmid energy solutions to distribute eco-responsible heating systems in France

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy partners with Schmid energy solutions to distribute eco-responsible heating systems in France 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy partners with Schmid energy solutions to distribute eco-responsible heating systems in 
France 
19-Nov-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, November 19, 2024 
 
 
Charwood Energy partners with Schmid energy solutions to distribute eco-responsible heating systems in France 
 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering 
energy from biomass, announces the signature of a strategic partnership between its subsidiary Energy&+ and the Swiss 
group Schmid energy solutions, world leader in eco-responsible heating systems, for the distribution of its systems in 
France's Grand Ouest region. 
Founded in 1936, Schmid energy solutions is a Swiss family-owned group recognized worldwide for its expertise in 
sustainable and environmentally respectful heating solutions. The company markets a comprehensive range of wood heating 
systems and heat pumps designed to optimize energy efficiency and reduce the ecological footprint. 
The new partnership is a natural step forward for the two companies, which have worked together closely for several 
years, combining their expertise. 
Through the agreement, Charwood Energy will be able to propose, through its subsidiary Energy&+, the Schmid energy 
solutions products as part of public tenders in France, integrate them into maintenance projects for existing 
installations, and include them in local initiatives for the supply of hot water. 
 
This partnership opens up significant development prospects in France for both companies, in response to local needs 
and the ambitious targets set for 2030: 
- 1,600 renewable heating and cooling networks to be created or extended 
- 33% fewer greenhouse gas emissions from energy production than in 2015. 
These development outlooks confirm Charwood Energy's ambition to position itself as a key player in renewable energies. 
To achieve this, its subsidiary Energy&+ is continuing to structure itself, by ramping up and increasing the skills of 
its sales teams, design office and operational teams. 
 
Adrien Haller, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy, said: "This partnership illustrates our expertise in 
responding to the decarbonization challenges of local authorities and manufacturers. Schmid energy solutions has an 
established reputation, built on its robust expertise in low-consumption wood-based energy solutions. We are proud to 
be able to offer these very high-quality solutions, which make a perfect fit with our global biomass energy production 
offering." 
 
Laurent Koehl, Head of Sales at Schmid France - Schmid energy solutions added: "Our partnership with Energy&+, which 
has already proved fruitful for several years, is taking a new step forward. The new agreement will enable us to 
strengthen our presence in France, a market with strong growth potential, by providing innovative solutions that meet 
the needs of decarbonization and energy performance." 
 
Next publication: full-year 2024 revenue on February 26, 2025, after market. 
 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations      Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
               33 (0)1 56 88 11 22      33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Schmid energy solutions 

Schmid France         Schmid AG energy solutions 
Laurent Koehl         Sandra Bienz 
Sales Manager         Marketing communication industrial 
laurent.koehl@schmid-energy.fr sandra.bienz@schmid-energy.ch 
+33 6 18 76 83 12       +41 71 973 74 63

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy_Schmid Partnership_vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2033451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2033451 19-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2033451&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
