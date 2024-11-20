Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense Participates in United Kingdom Cobra Warrior Exercise

Finanznachrichten News

Providing Advanced Training Solutions for Multi-Domain Readiness

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, is honored to have been part of the Royal Air Force's (RAF) Cobra Warrior exercise. The three-week large force employment (LFE) consisted of multiple nations with various aircraft types operating out of several UK RAF bases. Cubic's Simplified Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) has been part of this exercise since 2022.

British RAF Typhoon

British RAF Typhoon
British RAF Typhoon

"SPEAR is a revolutionary common data model (CDM) software tool used for multi-domain operations to evaluate training effectiveness and to design future exercises," said Paul K. Averna, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "The UK MOD and their business partners: Draken, Inzpire, and Cubic continue to push the envelope on the utilization of SPEAR."

Operational in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the Middle East; SPEAR's data architecture allows for ingest and lossless export of objective and subjective data including, live, virtual, and constructive, kinetic and non-kinetic effects, shared between geographically separated locations. The capability that SPEAR delivers is a complete and effective real-time and playback of "when, how and what" happened, allowing the participants to spend the majority of their debrief time on the analysis of "why" it happened. Cubic looks forward to supporting the RAF for many more years of SPEAR at Cobra Warrior.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Ryan Romana
Sr. Account Supervisor - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.