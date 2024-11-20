Cubic Defense Participates in United Kingdom Cobra Warrior Exercise

Providing Advanced Training Solutions for Multi-Domain Readiness

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, is honored to have been part of the Royal Air Force's (RAF) Cobra Warrior exercise. The three-week large force employment (LFE) consisted of multiple nations with various aircraft types operating out of several UK RAF bases. Cubic's Simplified Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) has been part of this exercise since 2022.

British RAF Typhoon

"SPEAR is a revolutionary common data model (CDM) software tool used for multi-domain operations to evaluate training effectiveness and to design future exercises," said Paul K. Averna, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "The UK MOD and their business partners: Draken, Inzpire, and Cubic continue to push the envelope on the utilization of SPEAR."

Operational in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the Middle East; SPEAR's data architecture allows for ingest and lossless export of objective and subjective data including, live, virtual, and constructive, kinetic and non-kinetic effects, shared between geographically separated locations. The capability that SPEAR delivers is a complete and effective real-time and playback of "when, how and what" happened, allowing the participants to spend the majority of their debrief time on the analysis of "why" it happened. Cubic looks forward to supporting the RAF for many more years of SPEAR at Cobra Warrior.

