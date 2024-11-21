Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin-Owned Elle Communications Client Roster Recognized by Anthem Awards for Outstanding Social Impact

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Dolphin's (NASDAQ:DLPN) latest acquisition, the social impact PR powerhouse Elle Communications announced that several of its clients have been recognized with prestigious Anthem Awards, an honor that celebrates mission-driven work making a global impact. The Anthem Awards highlight exceptional contributions from individuals, companies, and organizations committed to social good and are among the world's most respected recognitions for purpose-led initiatives.

The award-winning Elle Communications projects and individuals represent a diverse array of sectors, from health innovation and human rights advocacy to civic engagement and anti-trafficking efforts. These accolades underscore the agency's dedication to amplifying voices and stories that drive positive change.

Seed Health - Health: Product Category

About: Seed's first vaginal health innovation, VS-01 Vaginal Synbiotic, addresses the urgent need for sustainable and effective solutions in vaginal care. The vaginal microbiome is a critical ecosystem and the foundation of gynecological, urogenital, and reproductive health. Yet, while more than two-thirds of women report experiencing vaginal discomfort in the past year, many available products still rely on approaches that further disrupt the vaginal microbiome. VS-01? is the first vaginal synbiotic clinically validated to establish an optimal vaginal microbiome dominated by Lactobacillus crispatus-the most protective bacteria for vaginal health. By supporting an optimal and resilient microbiome, VS-01 helps maintain stability in the vaginal environment and offers protection against common disruptors. In a landmark double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, 90% of participants saw conversion to an optimal vaginal microbiome in one menstrual cycle (21 days), and 100% of participants maintained regulated vaginal pH.

Chamber of Mothers - Human & Civil Rights: Community Engagement Category

About: Dedicated to creating a better future for American families, Chamber of Mothers has mobilized communities across the country to advocate for maternal rights. With 30 active chapters and a reach of up to 20 million, Chamber of Mothers has empowered women with the tools to advance issues like paid leave and affordable childcare. Their national Register a Mom to Vote Day has brought civic engagement into focus, registering over 600 mothers and reaching over 52 million individuals.

Mónica Ramírez - Human & Civil Rights: Nonprofit Leader of the Year

About: As the founder of Justice for Migrant Women, Mónica Ramírez champions the rights of migrant and rural women to live and work with dignity and eliminate gender-based violence. Her efforts have led to groundbreaking initiatives, including a convening held at the United Nations focused on the ILO Convention on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work (C190). Ramírez's leadership continues to set a new standard for coalition-building. Mónica's advocacy and influence have impacted important legislation, including critical bills like the BE HEARD Act, which provides more protection against sexual harassment, and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

Laila Mickelwait - Humanitarian Action & Services

About: Laila Mickelwait's Traffickinghub movement has achieved significant strides in the fight against sexual exploitation on platforms like Pornhub. With over 2.3 million petition signatures, support from hundreds of organizations, and substantial media coverage, Traffickinghub's impact led to the removal of millions of videos and images and heightened industry accountability. Mickelwait's tireless work continues to push for stronger regulations to protect victims of online exploitation.Each of these Anthem Award winners reflects the commitment of Elle Communications to advance social impact through storytelling and advocacy. Elle is proud to stand alongside these trailblazers as they inspire lasting change across critical sectors.

ABOUT ELLE COMMUNICATIONS

Elle Communications is a PR agency headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City and a division of entertainment powerhouse 42West. We were early pioneers in impact PR, trusted by mission-driven businesses, non-profit organizations, and some of the most respected public figures in social and environmental impact. For nearly two decades, our team of seasoned and supportive experts with deeply rooted relationships in media, talent, and influencer relations, communications strategy, media training, affiliate marketing, and thought leadership have amplified stories of progress, innovation, and the changemakers driving it. At Elle, everything we do is in pursuit of building a better working environment for our team members and of helping to build a better community, society, and world. Learn more at www.ellecomm.com.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, management and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

