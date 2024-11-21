Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Nov-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 21 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 80,485 Highest price paid per share: 131.00p Lowest price paid per share: 124.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.1221p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,892,323 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,892,323) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.1221p 80,485

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 325 126.00 08:03:47 00311380477TRLO1 XLON 309 126.50 08:09:08 00311384173TRLO1 XLON 59 126.50 08:22:34 00311394013TRLO1 XLON 1207 126.00 08:33:47 00311401678TRLO1 XLON 303 126.00 08:33:47 00311401679TRLO1 XLON 478 125.50 08:36:05 00311403478TRLO1 XLON 1075 125.50 08:36:05 00311403479TRLO1 XLON 1567 125.00 08:59:51 00311427361TRLO1 XLON 783 125.00 08:59:51 00311427362TRLO1 XLON 2297 125.00 09:00:35 00311428078TRLO1 XLON 1626 124.50 09:02:00 00311429255TRLO1 XLON 667 124.50 09:02:00 00311429256TRLO1 XLON 1035 124.50 09:15:38 00311444050TRLO1 XLON 459 124.50 09:15:38 00311444051TRLO1 XLON 115 124.50 09:19:16 00311449249TRLO1 XLON 82 124.50 09:19:16 00311449250TRLO1 XLON 574 124.50 09:19:16 00311449251TRLO1 XLON 344 124.50 09:21:08 00311451915TRLO1 XLON 600 124.50 09:21:08 00311451916TRLO1 XLON 600 124.50 09:21:08 00311451917TRLO1 XLON 700 124.50 09:22:00 00311452838TRLO1 XLON 500 124.50 09:22:45 00311453468TRLO1 XLON 300 124.50 09:25:20 00311456143TRLO1 XLON 286 124.50 09:25:20 00311456144TRLO1 XLON 100 124.50 09:26:00 00311456994TRLO1 XLON 200 124.50 09:26:27 00311457852TRLO1 XLON 1502 124.00 09:32:34 00311465685TRLO1 XLON 750 124.00 09:32:34 00311465686TRLO1 XLON 400 124.50 09:32:34 00311465687TRLO1 XLON 633 124.50 09:32:34 00311465688TRLO1 XLON 658 124.50 09:32:34 00311465689TRLO1 XLON 775 124.50 10:20:41 00311498063TRLO1 XLON 1551 124.50 10:20:41 00311498064TRLO1 XLON 2215 124.00 10:30:38 00311498409TRLO1 XLON 167 124.50 10:30:38 00311498410TRLO1 XLON 334 124.50 10:30:38 00311498411TRLO1 XLON 591 124.50 10:30:38 00311498412TRLO1 XLON 200 124.50 10:34:49 00311498555TRLO1 XLON 200 124.50 10:35:08 00311498563TRLO1 XLON 200 124.50 10:35:46 00311498580TRLO1 XLON 500 125.50 11:16:54 00311500945TRLO1 XLON 764 125.50 11:16:54 00311500946TRLO1 XLON 300 125.50 11:17:18 00311500998TRLO1 XLON 1477 125.50 11:33:35 00311501537TRLO1 XLON 1588 125.00 11:58:20 00311502467TRLO1 XLON 793 125.00 11:58:20 00311502468TRLO1 XLON 794 125.00 11:58:20 00311502469TRLO1 XLON 3014 125.00 11:58:21 00311502470TRLO1 XLON 1530 126.50 12:55:24 00311503904TRLO1 XLON 557 127.00 13:15:18 00311504992TRLO1 XLON 204 127.00 13:15:18 00311504993TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 13:30:21 00311505493TRLO1 XLON 111 127.00 14:10:37 00311507056TRLO1 XLON 1483 127.00 14:10:37 00311507057TRLO1 XLON 2642 127.00 14:10:37 00311507058TRLO1 XLON 655 127.00 14:10:37 00311507059TRLO1 XLON 1366 127.00 14:13:06 00311507127TRLO1 XLON 623 127.00 14:13:06 00311507128TRLO1 XLON 542 127.00 14:13:06 00311507129TRLO1 XLON 1575 127.00 14:40:02 00311508831TRLO1 XLON 1209 127.00 14:40:14 00311508833TRLO1 XLON 1103 127.00 14:43:33 00311509072TRLO1 XLON 1226 127.00 14:43:33 00311509073TRLO1 XLON 4763 128.00 15:14:23 00311510891TRLO1 XLON 2393 128.50 15:37:15 00311512015TRLO1 XLON 100 128.50 15:37:25 00311512026TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 15:37:50 00311512036TRLO1 XLON 100 128.50 15:41:07 00311512231TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 15:41:07 00311512232TRLO1 XLON 1601 129.50 15:55:04 00311513051TRLO1 XLON

640 130.50 16:14:46 00311514566TRLO1 XLON 427 130.50 16:14:46 00311514567TRLO1 XLON 1470 130.00 16:14:56 00311514601TRLO1 XLON 2204 130.00 16:14:56 00311514602TRLO1 XLON 153 130.50 16:15:13 00311514637TRLO1 XLON 153 130.50 16:15:13 00311514638TRLO1 XLON 3782 131.00 16:18:51 00311514935TRLO1 XLON 3828 131.00 16:19:07 00311514959TRLO1 XLON 3638 131.00 16:19:14 00311514969TRLO1 XLON 147 131.00 16:19:14 00311514970TRLO1 XLON 3663 131.00 16:19:24 00311514983TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

