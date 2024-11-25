SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an expansion of the PATHWAY anti-HER2/neu (4B5) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody test label to include biliary tract cancer (BTC). This test is now the first and only FDA-approved companion diagnostic to assess HER2-positive status and identify BTC patients eligible for treatment with Jazz Pharmaceuticals' ZIIHERA (zanidatamab-hrii).HER2 is a receptor protein expressed in a variety of cancers and serves as a predictive biomarker to help determine if a patient will respond to HER2-targeted therapy. No approved and validated HER2 test existed to identify eligible BTC patients until the approval of this expanded label for the PATHWAY HER2 (4B5) test.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX