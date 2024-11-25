Cubic Defense to Showcase Advanced Live, Virtual and Constructive Training Solutions at I/ITSEC 2024

Delivering interoperability and readiness at the point of need.

Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing blended multi-domain LVC for air and ground training, will display its advanced solutions during the I/ITSEC 2024 conference, from December 2-6, in the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"Cubic Defense is at the forefront of delivering integrated training solutions that ensure interoperability and readiness at the point of need," said Paul Shew, President, Cubic Defense. "Our advanced training capabilities are essential for assuring deterrence through comprehensive and realistic training that ensure warfighters are not only prepared but equipped to meet any challenge head-on."

Visit Cubic Defense at booth 1013 and speak with experts who will provide air and ground LVC training solutions for the multi-domain environment.

Demonstrations will include:

Advanced Training Environment (ATE) for the Multi-Domain Fight: Unveiled during Valiant Shield 2024, ATE combines instrumentation, Synthetic Inject To Live (SITL) and Simplified, Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) common data model technologies to emulate complex peer fight scenarios allowing warfighters to mirror advanced threats, assess training proficiency and test Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) used in U.S. Military Service, Joint, and Coalition operations.

SPEAR Common Data Model: As an advanced Common Data Model (CDM) software tool for multi-domain training and operations SPEAR has a modern, DoD approved technology stack, reducing cognitive load through optimized displays and analytics for kill chain events, mission rehearsal, live monitoring and debrief. SPEAR's architecture allows the lossless export of LVC data, including kinetic and non-kinetic effects. This enriched data supports performance analytics, readiness assessments, and AI/ML algorithms.

Live Training System (LTS) - Direct Fire Solutions: (Soldier, vehicles) provides effective, force-on-force engagement training. Cubic's direct fire solution establishes the roadmap for advancing live training capabilities that bridges current operations and the Synthetic Training Environment (STE).

Live Training System (LTS) - Indirect Fire Solutions: Indirect fire training systems provide the ability to conduct individual, crew, and collective indirect-direct fires training in live environments. Cubic's systems support instrumented call for fire (Joint fires), Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC), and conduct of fires (mortars, artillery, and launchers) missions that are integrated with Mission Command systems, as well as Exercise Control (EXCON) and After Action Review (AAR) capabilities.

CBRN Collective Training Simulation System (CTSS): Provides high fidelity LVC simulation of chemical and biological threats to provide realistic training to battlefield participants, Tier 1 CBRND responders, Tier 2 specialist responders, and initial analysis specialists. The CBRND CTSS adapts and integrates various best-of-breed simulation products in an IEEE 802.15.4 open wireless network architecture.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.