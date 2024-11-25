EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: PUBLICATION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP'S UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/24 (FRENCH VERSION)

Lyon, November 25, 2024,

Eagle Football Group's Universal Registration Document for the 2023/2024 financial year was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 November 2024 and registered under number D.24-0843. It includes in particular:

all the information contained in the 2023/24 annual financial report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

The universal registration document is available in the Annual Report section of the company's website at https://finance.eaglefootballgroup.com/.

Copies are also available from the company's head office: 10, avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines Cedex.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN Code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

