EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: PUBLICATION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP'S UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023/24 (FRENCH VERSION)

Lyon, November 25, 2024,
Eagle Football Group's Universal Registration Document for the 2023/2024 financial year was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 November 2024 and registered under number D.24-0843. It includes in particular:
- all the information contained in the 2023/24 annual financial report,
- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,
- the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.
The universal registration document is available in the Annual Report section of the company's website at https://finance.eaglefootballgroup.com/.
Copies are also available from the company's head office: 10, avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines Cedex.
|
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mW1wZZxqlZuYm59vlstumGlsb29pmJLJlmSak2mcYpmZaJ1knJeVbJycZnFpnW1p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88883-efg-251124-mise-a-disposition-du-document-d_enregistrement-universel-2023-2024-gb.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire