Roquette Frères: Roquette Successfully Completes Inaugural EUR 1.2 billion Bond Offering to Support its Transformative Acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions

Roquette Successfully Completes Inaugural EUR 1.2 billion Bond Offering

to Support its Transformative Acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions

Lille, 26th November 2024 - Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for the health and nutrition sectors, successfully completed its inaugural bond offering with a dual tranche for a total of EUR 1.2bn. Both tranches are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The bond offering was met with enthusiastic response from high-quality investors, with a total final combined order book above EUR 3.1bn (2.6 times oversubscribed). The combined allocations came from investors from different geographies, highlighting the global appeal of Roquette.

The net proceeds from the bond offering will mainly be used to refinance the announced acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions, expected to close in the first half of 20251.

Pierre Courduroux, CEO of Roquette declared: "We are extremely proud of the success of this inaugural bond issuance, which marks a significant milestone in our long history of value creation for all our stakeholders. The strong demand from investors reflects their confidence in our strategy and our ability to continue innovating and expanding into high-growth markets. Once we complete the acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions, we will not only expand our capabilities in the pharmaceutical excipients sector but also transform Roquette into a company with a more balanced Health and Nutrition offering and an expanded global presence."

Following the success of the inaugural bond offering, the future acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions will complement Roquette's existing expertise. This will allow the company to expand its reach in key markets and deliver a broader range of innovative, high-value products to its clients, particularly in the fast-growing pharmaceutical excipients sector. Roquette will also strengthen its R&D capabilities and continue staying ahead of the curve to help improve, sustain and save lives.

As Roquette tapped the bond market for the first time, it remains a family-owned, independent company. Its long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainable growth, and strategic consistency has helped build a robust financial profile as a compelling bond issuer. By entering the public and regulated credit markets, Roquette is expanding and reinforcing its financing strategy to continue investing in new growth opportunities and delivering value to all stakeholders.

About Roquette - Offering the Best of Nature

Roquette is a family-owned global leader in plant-based ingredients and a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients. Founded in 1933, the company currently operates in more than 100 countries, through more than 30 manufacturing sites, has a turnover of around 5 billion euros, and employs almost 10,000 people worldwide.

Life and nature have been our sources of inspiration for decades. All our raw materials are of natural origin. From them, we enable a whole new plant-based cuisine; we offer pharmaceutical solutions that play a key role in medical treatments; and we develop innovative ingredients for food, nutrition and health markets. We truly unlock the potential of nature to improve, cure and save lives.

Thanks to a constant drive for innovation and a long-term vision, we are committed to improving the well-being of people all over the world. We put sustainable development at the heart of our concerns, while taking care of resources and territories. We are determined to create a better and healthier future for all generations.

1Roquette Takes Decisive Strategic Step and Signs Agreement to Acquire IFF Pharma Solutions