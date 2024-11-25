Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024

WKN: 920512 | ISIN: FI0009007637 | Ticker-Symbol: TJG
Frankfurt
26.11.24
08:07 Uhr
1,670 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 19:07 Uhr
27 Leser
Innofactor Plc: Anni Wahlroos appointed Innofactor's Deputy CEO

Finanznachrichten News

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange release, on November 25, 2024, at 20:00 Finnish time

Innofactor's Board of Directors has appointed Anni Wahlroos as Debuty CEO for Innofactor Group as of November 25, 2025. She will continue as the Chief People Officer of the Innofactor Group and as a member of the Group's Executive Board, reporting to CEO Sami Ensio. Wahlroos has been with Innofactor since 2015 and has been a member of the Group's Executive Board since 2022.

"I am grateful and humbled by the trust placed in me. At Innofactor, we have the most amazing professionals and clients in the Nordic countries, and it has been a joy and an honor to do my dream job with them for the past ten years. Innofactor's new strategy, the rapidly changing world, and artificial intelligence bring exciting opportunities for the future as well," says Anni Wahlroos.

"I am very pleased with Anni's appointment as our Deputy CEO. Over the past ten years at Innofactor, Anni has demonstrated exceptional expertise and commitment to the company and her work. A skilled and motivated staff is at the core of Innofactor's operations - PeopleFirst. I am confident that Anni will continue to develop Innofactor and help the company achieve its growth targets also in the future," says CEO Sami Ensio.

Espoo, November 25, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com ModernDigitalOrganization PeopleFirst CreatingSmiles BeTheRealYou


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
