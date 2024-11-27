Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2024The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2024Das Instrument B2W BMG1466R1732 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2024The instrument B2W BMG1466R1732 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2024Das Instrument BNE CA1208311029 BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2024The instrument BNE CA1208311029 BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2024Das Instrument 4W00 AU0000341232 SOMERSET MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2024The instrument 4W00 AU0000341232 SOMERSET MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2024Das Instrument 4AP AU000000AON7 APOLLO MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2024The instrument 4AP AU000000AON7 APOLLO MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2024