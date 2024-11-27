Hilbert Group Announces Leadership Transition

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Co-Founder Niclas Sandström announces Hilbert Capital CIO and ex Goldman Sachs veteran Barnali Biswal as new CEO for the Group and remains in a strategic and operative role.

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B), a leading asset manager in digital asset space, today confirmed that its co-founder and CEO, Niclas Sandström, will step down from the CEO position as of 1st of Jan 2025. The company's board of directors has appointed Barnali Biswal, currently serving as CIO of Hilbert Capital, as the new Chief Executive Officer for the group.

Niclas Sandström will continue to hold an operative role in the company and will also become a member of the board at an EGM later this year. In this strategic capacity, he will focus on corporate strategy, M&A, and COIN360 developments.

Niclas Sandström comments: "I have served as CEO for the past five years, leading the journey from when co-founder Magnus Holm and I started out as just two ambitious entrepreneurs. The company is now at a point where it is about to truly enter a new chapter of that journey - both in terms of scale and in terms of how it will operate going forward. I have enjoyed working with Barnali over the past year and seen first-hand her strong and broad skillset in action. I am confident, as is the board, that she is the right person to lead the company day-to-day in the years to come, and I look forward to supporting her and our great team in my new strategic role, as a board member and as a major shareholder."

About Barnali Biswal

Barnali Biswal joined Hilbert Group as CIO of Hilbert Capital in February 2024. Prior to that, she was CIO for Atitlan, a quantitative multi-strategy crypto hedge fund in London. Before that, Barnali was at Goldman Sachs in London for 14 years as a Managing Director, running its European high-yield credit trading business. Barnali will be based in London.

Barnali Biswal comments: "I am honoured by the trust the founders and the Board have placed in me. I am excited to build upon the strong and adaptable foundation they've established and to collaborate closely with our talented team. Together, we will continue our hard work to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders."

You can read more about Barnali's background here and here.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

