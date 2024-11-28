Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024

WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.11.2024 11:52 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bonyf expands its global formulation footprint through a strategic alliance with Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd, signing a license agreement to produce NitrAdine® for India

Finanznachrichten News

DJ bonyf expands its global formulation footprint through a strategic alliance with Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd, signing a license agreement to produce NitrAdine® for India 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement 
bonyf expands its global formulation footprint through a strategic alliance with Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd, signing a 
license agreement to produce NitrAdine® for India 
28-Nov-2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf expands its global NitrAdine® formulation footprint through its latest strategic alliance achievement with Group 
Pharmaceuticals Ltd, by a license agreement to produce NitrAdine® denture cleansing and disinfecting tablets for India 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 28 November 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort 
expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of oral, 
denture, orthodontic, and wound care products. bonyf NV and Group pharmaceuticals Ltd are pleased to announce a 
strategic alliance with a license agreement on the NitrAdine® formulation to manufacture and distribute in India the 
bonyf products NitrAdine® denture cleansing & disinfecting tablets. 
bonyf NV is a Belgian company with its R&D department in Liechtenstein and its manufacturing facility in Switzerland 
founded in 1979 moves forward with its fast global expanding coverage. The innovative driven bonyf R&D department, 
bonyf AG based in Liechtenstein, develops unique, patented healthy denture fixative creams and the most efficient 
disinfecting denture tablets based on extensive clinical evidence. The manufacturing facility bonyf Production AG 
ensures the production of denture products according to the highest worldwide standards. bonyf Regulatory department 
excels in global regulatory expertise and successful registration support services. The bonyf group offers customers 
worldwide, products in the oral care segments of removable oral appliances, dentures, removable orthodontics, 
retainers and protective mouth guards. 
Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares the same values with bonyf in being at the forefront of oral care innovations, 
committed to bringing the best oral care science to India. With three facilities across India, manufacturing multiple 
dosage forms, the facility at Tarapur, near Mumbai, is specially designed and equipped to manufacture moisture 
sensitive tablets requiring strict humidity control. The facilities are cGMP, PIC/S and WHO compliant. The internal 
SOPs are designed to be above statutory requirements, enabling them to achieve several ISO certifications. A month 
ago, Group Pharmaceuticals succeeded in the certification as to produce Medical Devices Class a and b, successful 
testing completed for the first bonyf selected formulation, both cornerstones for a successful alliance between the 
two oral care manufacturing experts. 
The bonyf and Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd alliance brings two R&D oral care-driven manufacturing experts together 
offering the global golden standard formula for denture cleansing and disinfecting tablets known as NitrAdine® denture 
tablets. This formula, highly appreciated by dental professionals across Europe and backed by numerous scientific 
publications, will soon be available to the Indian population under the same trusted European brand name NitrAdine®. 
The formula holds other successful product applications for which we joined forces are planned as to ensure capacity 
needs. The licensing agreement activates manufacturing and distribution in India, ensuring accessibility and 
scalability for a broad and emerging market. Additionally, bonyf is introducing another highly acclaimed product-a 
denture fixative cream known for its superior quality, also to be produced in India under the same licensing model. 
Production of these innovative products is planned to begin in early 2025, marking a new era of accessible, 
high-quality dental care solutions for India. 
The alliance enforces not only the global ambition of the bonyf group as leading experts in innovative denture wearer 
solutions but paves the global competitiveness of the bonyf NitrAdine® cleansing & disinfecting tablets. 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein 
(in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Doornzelestraat 114 D 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2040479 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2040479 28-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://ircockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b3b2ab14065c4f69359aec60c13cbab4

Image link: https://ircockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a59f6d7ce5d503e9e2aef147115b59d3

Image link: https://ircockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=22ff99682d7ba91c4d38251de9e3e1da

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2040479&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2024 05:21 ET (10:21 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
