WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
28.11.24
17:20 Uhr
27,800 Euro
+0,100
+0,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2024 18:10 Uhr
61 Leser
Vastned Belgium: Announcement of internal merger

In accordance with Article 37 of the Act of 12 May 2014 on regulated real estate companies in conjunction with article 8 of the royal decree relating to regulated real estate companies of 13 July 2014, Vastned Belgium (Vastned Belgium NV, Euronext Brussels: VASTB, a public regulated real estate company (RREC/SIR)) announces its intention - in the event of completion of the crossborder merger whereby Vastned Retail N.V. will merge with and into Vastned Belgium and which will take effect on 1 January 2025 at 00:00 a.m. Dutch and Belgian time (subject to the completion or waiver of conditions precedent no later than 31 December 2024) - to proceed with the crossborder transaction assimilated to merger by acquisition in which two companies of the Vastned Group (Vastned Retail Nederland B.V. and Vastned Retail Monuments B.V.) will merge with and into Vastned Belgium (the Internal Merger) within the framework of a realignment of the Vastned Group.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Announcement of internal merger (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c02b0a1-dfb2-44fb-92ef-5a230a393fd3)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
