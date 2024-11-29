Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
28.08.24
10:22 Uhr
0,666 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2024 08:26 Uhr
81 Leser
Hilbert Group Publishes Interim Report for The Third Quarter 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

November 29, 2024
The third quarter 2024
(compared to third quarter 2023)

  • Revenues amounted to KSEK 31,551.7 (KSEK 5,811.2)

  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled KSEK -12,095.7 (KSEK -6,722.9)

  • Result for the period was KSEK-18,820.5 (KSEK -6,935.6)

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -11,603.3 (KSEK -5,437.1)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.29 (SEK -0.12)

Year to date January - September 2024
(compared to January - September 2023)

  • Revenues amounted to KSEK 70,786.4 (KSEK 16,477.5)

  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled KSEK -33,830.2 (KSEK -27,732.4)

  • Result for the period was KSEK -37,337.6 (KSEK -25,946.0)

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -26,100.8 (KSEK -24,195.4)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.58 (SEK -0.46)

HILBERT GROUP FINANCIAL REPORTS CAN BE FOUND HERE .

A PRESENTATION OF THE Q3 2024 REPORT AND THE BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR HILBERT GROUP CAN BE FOUND HERE .

Highlights from the CEO's address

Liberty Road Capital Acquisition
Post Liberty Road Capital deal, Hilbert Group will manage more than $400 million in AUM - up 10x over the last year. With a strong pipeline, additional growth opportunities are expected to materialize over the next 6-12 months, and we set at least $2bn of AUM as a target for the Xapo Byzantine Fund alone in 2025. Because of the above, we set a target of least $10 million in revenue from asset management in 2025.

CEO Transition
Hilbert Capital CIO and ex Goldman Sachs veteran Barnali Biswal will start serving as Hilbert Group CEO come 1st of Jan 2025.

COIN360
Revamp of platform soon finalised. The major upgrade is now on track for launch mid-December 2024. Considerable KPI improvements. We would re-iterate that we see $10m in revenues in 2025 as a reasonable target for COIN360.COM.

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-29 08:00 CET.

Attachments

HILBERT Q3 24 FINAL

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
