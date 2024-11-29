Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A0EACA | ISIN: SE0001337213 | Ticker-Symbol: 516
Frankfurt
25.10.24
09:18 Uhr
0,061 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 09:19 Uhr
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q3 2024 Interim Report (January - September)

Finanznachrichten News

Highlights 9 months 2024, Auriant Group

Amounts in parentheses refer to the same period in the previous year.

  • Gold production in line with the mine plan - 365.3 kg /11,746 oz (518.1 kg /16,658 oz)
  • Gold sales 400.8 kg /12,886 oz (438.5 kg /14,097 oz)
  • Consolidated revenue US$ 29.1 mln (US$ 26.9 mln)
  • Net loss after tax US$ -0.7 mln (US$ -10.2 mln)
  • EBITDA US$ 3.7 mln (US$ 4.7 mln)
  • Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 3.0 mln (US$ 3.6 mln)
  • Average selling price for gold US$ 2,263 per oz (US$ 1,911 per oz).

Events after the reporting date

In October 2024 the Board of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) has announced the plan to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. It is expected that the application will be made on or about 14 January 2025. Subject to approval of the application by the Exchange, it can therefore be expected that the last date of trading in the Company's share will be set by the Exchange in the end of January 2025.

Full report is available here

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.15 CET on November 29th, 2024.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's ("AUR") current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
