KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 2, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has signed a three-year global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) (1). This collaboration, officially concluded on November 29, expands the existing agreements in the mobility, finance, and retail sectors to a broader range of industries .Through this collaboration, Fujitsu will combine its expertise in systems integration and its Fujitsu Uvance offering to solve societal issues with AWS's cloud services and cloud-native architecture to accelerate customers' digital transformation (DX) and address business challenges.Additionally, with AWS's skills training, Fujitsu aims to strengthen its delivery system by increasing the number of Fujitsu engineers who have AWS certifications from approximately 7,000 to 12,000 over the next three years and double the number of customer deals to over 800 compared to the past 3-year SCA period.BackgroundWith the target year of 2030 for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approaching, Fujitsu is promoting Fujitsu Uvance, its business model that aims to increase business growth and solve societal issues.Fujitsu Uvance leverages Fujitsu's extensive technology and industry expertise to seamlessly integrate fragmented processes and data, with the aim of creating new solutions and insights for customers. To achieve this, it is crucial to move away from legacy systems and strategically utilize cloud computing with partners. By expanding strategic collaboration with AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, and creating a combined solution that address customers business challenges and opportunities, Fujitsu will drive digital transformation across industries.Overview of the Initiatives1. Strengthening Fujitsu's AWS cloud migration support servicesIn addition to having customers core systems run on their mainframes and UNIX servers, which was a strategic target of the legacy modernization collaboration announced in March 2024, the two companies will strengthen migration support services for broader on-premise systems to move onto AWS. Fujitsu will provide a comprehensive set of cloud-native system integration and operation support services through Fujitsu Cloud Transformation Service and Fujitsu Cloud Managed Service(2), with technical support from AWS.2. Enhancing added value through the service integration of Fujitsu Uvance offerings and AWSFujitsu aims to enhance added value and expand the global provision of Fujitsu Uvance offerings focusing on the two pillars of Trusted Society for a prosperous and sustainable society and Digital Shifts to support customers' data-driven strategies. As part of this effort, Fujitsu has started linking the Digital Shifts offering with its Fujitsu Kozuchi AI service and Amazon Bedrock, AWS's generative AI service. For example, Fujitsu Data Intelligence Premium, an operation platform that utilizes data and AI, analyzes production line data from factories, uses AI to detect risk signs and propose countermeasures based on past cases, and converts past inspection reports into reusable structured data to visualize and share accumulated know-how in facility maintenance work within organizations. By combining business knowledge cultivated over many years with the latest technologies such as generative AI, Fujitsu will help customers improve the efficiency and the uptime of their production processes. Demonstrations of these use cases will be showcased at the Fujitsu booth during AWS re:Invent 2024 starting today in Las Vegas, US.(3)3. Reinforcing Fujitsu's system development and delivery capabilities by increasing the number of AWS certification holdersFujitsu aims to increase the number of Fujitsu engineers who hold AWS certifications from approximately 7,000 to 12,000 over the next three years, through AWS skills training. By increasing the number of professionals who have a deep understanding of AWS cloud services, Fujitsu will accelerate the delivery of systems that realize customers' DX, doubling the number of customer deals to over 800 compared to past 3-year SCA period.Role of Fujitsu and AWS- FujitsuLeverage its customer base and system development expertise in various industries to reach enterprise and mid-market customers.Through offerings such as legacy system modernization, cloud migration and operational support, and Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu will support customers' DX.- AWSAWS will strengthen its technical support for Fujitsu with its solution architects and provide advisories on the use of latest AWS services such as generative AI and cloud-native architectures for diverse use cases. AWS will also provide development environments to review latest AWS services, while also offering funds for joint sales and marketing, and AWS training and certifications for Fujitsu engineers.Yoshinami Takahashi, Vice President and COO for Uvance, Fujitsu Limited comments:"We are pleased to have concluded this global strategic collaboration with AWS. By extending our strategic collaboration to a broader range of industries, we will contribute to the digital transformation of customers across industries through legacy modernization, cloud lift and shift, and the utilization of technology and data offerings from Fujitsu Uvance together with AWS."Jaime Vall's, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services comments:"Since 2012, AWS and Fujitsu have supported the digital transformation of customers in the mobility, finance, and retail sectors in Japan and worldwide. Today, we are delighted to expand our strategic collaboration with Fujitsu. Together we will broaden our Digital Transformation Experience to enable a wider range of industries and leverage our shared culture of innovation to jointly address some of the world's biggest challenges."(1) Amazon Web Services: Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA, CEO Matt Garman. The collaboration was concluded with Amazon Web Services Japan GK (Head Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President: Akihiko Shirahata).(2) Fujitsu Cloud Transformation Service and Fujitsu Cloud Managed Service: Based on Fujitsu's system design, construction, and operation know-how cultivated mainly in the enterprise domain, these services realize standardization and automation of architecture patterns, ensuring high quality while achieving cost-optimized and rapid delivery. Fujitsu adopts the "AWS Well-Architected Framework" in its delivery services, which is optimized for AWS, and has obtained the "AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP)" certification, proving the soundness and high technical capability of its AWS business.(3) AWS re:Invent: AWS's annual global conference that starts from December 2, 2024 in Las Vegas. For more information on AWS re:Invent, please visit: https://reinvent.awsevents.com/About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.