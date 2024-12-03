GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a Swiss semiconductor maker, on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal with Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) for supplying Silicon Carbide or SiC power modules, as part of their collaboration on a powerbox for the inverter for Ampere's ultra-efficient electric powertrain.Formed by Renault Group, Ampere is an intelligent electric vehicle maker.Ampere and STMicroelectronics have worked together on the optimization of the power module, the key element in the powerbox, to boost performance in the e-powertrain.Power modules are composed of numerous silicon carbide chips to manage and convert electrical power from the battery to drive an electric motor.They play a crucial role in the efficiency of the electric powertrain and battery range, as well as energy regeneration features, making them a key element of the efficiency of an electric car.Michael Anfang, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, Europe, Middle East and Africa Region, at STMicroelectronics, said: 'ST and Ampere share a common vision for more sustainable mobility and this agreement marks another step forward in improved power performance to further contribute to concrete improvements to carbon emissions reduction by the mobility industry and its supply chain.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX