Das Instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.12.2024The instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.12.2024Das Instrument FMUQ DE000A0RFJ25 MEAG FAIRRETURN A INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.12.2024The instrument FMUQ DE000A0RFJ25 MEAG FAIRRETURN A INVESTMENT_FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.12.2024Das Instrument AXI FR0000051732 ATOS SE NOM.EO 0,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.12.2024The instrument AXI FR0000051732 ATOS SE NOM.EO 0,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.12.2024Das Instrument 98H SE0012570422 POLARCOOL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.12.2024The instrument 98H SE0012570422 POLARCOOL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.12.2024Das Instrument 9RN SE0015407390 NIMBUS GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.12.2024The instrument 9RN SE0015407390 NIMBUS GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.12.2024Das Instrument F5H SE0010832287 KLARABO SVERIGE AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.12.2024The instrument F5H SE0010832287 KLARABO SVERIGE AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.12.2024