CRA and Netmore to Jointly Develop High-Growth Water and Gas Utility and Property Management Markets

Netmore Group, a leading global LoRaWAN network operator, today announced that CRA, the largest Czech cloud service provider in the Czech Republic, has chosen Netmore's Operator Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to modernize and streamline the delivery of commercial Internet of Things (IoT) services to its customers. Netmore PaaS enables CRA to not only deliver carrier-grade and future-proof LoRaWAN network connectivity, but also optimizes the company's network monitoring and technical support for IoT deployments across multiple industries and use cases.

CRA's IoT portfolio includes a nationwide LoRaWAN network which covers more than 80% of the nation's population and IoT Cloud, a platform for standardizing the processing and integration of connected device data. CRA's infrastructure supports a wide range of high-growth use cases that are complementary to Netmore's focus within the smart metering, water management, environmental monitoring, and building automation segments.

Additionally, the partnership will focus on knowledge sharing to optimize network performance, conducting pre-rollout device testing, and establishing strategic joint partnerships within key industries.

"As LoRaWAN continues to grow as a preferred technology for connecting IoT applications, we need a platform capable of delivering operational value today and with the capacity to scale to support the digital transformation needs of Czech utilities and enterprise organizations far into the future," said Petr Mozis, Chief Commercial Officer at CRA. "In addition to robust network and device management features, Netmore's Operator PaaS platform offers shared efficiencies, cost advantages, and scalability that will allow us to support domestic customers and expand into countries where Netmore and its partners operate LoRaWAN networks."

Understanding that efficient resource utilization and adopting a shared platform are necessary to achieve a sustainable business model within IoT, customers across the globe are deploying and operating LoRaWAN networks with Netmore PaaS. This includes new customers as well as those transitioning from other platforms. As a trusted expert in network and device migrations, Netmore ensures an interruption-free migration process for operators transitioning to their PaaS platform, keeping IoT operations running smoothly with no downtime.

"CRA's deep IoT expertise, technical capabilities, and established position in the Czech Republic make them an ideal partner for Netmore," says Andreas Stenhager, Chief Commercial Officer at Netmore Group. "We are pleased to have CRA join our Operator PaaS ecosystem, and we are committed to delivering scalable, reliable IoT connectivity to support innovation throughout the Czech Republic. We look forward to collaborating with CRA to help its domestic and cross-border customers gain new insights from their IoT data to drive automation and sustainability initiatives forward."

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About CRA

Ceské Radiokomunikace (CRA) is a leader in providing digital infrastructure. In addition to broadcast services, the company focuses on connecting the world of television, radio and the Internet. It runs its own data center and provides its customers with superior computing power. CRA has their own fiber-optic backbone network, and, thanks to a strong broadcasting infrastructure, can offer customers a wireless solution or nearby fiber optic connections. CRA has extensive experience in the deployment of IoT projects. Thanks to its innovative projects, CRA meets the future challenges of sustainability both within its operations and ensuring the environmental efficiency of its customers. Visit their site to learn more: https://www.cra.cz/

