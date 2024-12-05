Regulatory News:

Arverne Drilling Services, a subsidiary of Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8, ARVEN), a French industrial company specializing in the production of renewable underground resources, has begun a drilling project at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport for the ADP Group, a global leader in airport operations. This project will enable to develop a geothermal doublet and marks a key milestone in the decarbonization of the Paris-Charles de Gaulle platform.

This geothermal doublet, which involves drilling two separate wells to extract the Earth's natural heat by capturing water at 70°C located 1,800 meters deep, is being carried out using state-of-the-art drilling equipment built by our partner Herrenknecht Vertical. The heat extracted will be used to supply Terminal 1 with a continuous source of renewable and locally produced energy. The planned installation will allow the production of up to 80 GWh/year of heat. The drilling work will take approximately three months.

In addition to its environmental benefits, this geothermal project contributes to the local economy engaging around 75 workers on-site during the drilling and construction phases, including five roles dedicated to integration programs.

"This project demonstrates the ability of geothermal energy to meet the industry's decarbonization needs. We are proud to bring Arverne Group's expertise to this initiative, which will enable the ADP Group to benefit from a local, renewable energy source that stabilizes its energy costs over the long term and reduces its carbon footprint. We firmly believe that underground resources, particularly geothermal energy, are key solutions for the energy transition" said Pierre Brossollet, founder and Chairman CEO of Arverne Group.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the professional segment of Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

