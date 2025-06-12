Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), announces the start of geothermal drilling operations in Schwabwiller, carried out by its subsidiary Lithium de France, in order to produce both renewable heat and lithium.

This launch is a major milestone in the Group's development, made possible after obtaining the environmental authorization and a building permit.

The initial work on site involves civil engineering operations. Geothermal well drilling will begin after the summer. It will be pursued, once the necessary authorizations have been obtained, by the construction of the heat powerplant, and the installation of the demonstration plant to assess both lithium resources and the performance of the innovative Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology.

Information and updates on the operations will be shared throughout the project with the various local stakeholders.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and CEO of Arverne Group: "These initial works bring our ambition to life: making geothermal energy a tangible solution to the major challenges of decarbonization. They also represent a big step toward more energy sovereignty for our country."

Next event: June 18, 2025, Combined General Meeting

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

