Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400&#8239;Prozent Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
München
06.12.24
08:12 Uhr
7,860 Euro
+0,160
+2,08 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2024 10:10 Uhr
Elanders AB changes liquidity provider to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Elanders today announces that the company is changing liquidity provider from ABG Sundal Collier AB to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) ("Carnegie") as of January 2, 2025.

Elanders has entered into an agreement with Carnegie regarding the role as liquidity provider. Carnegie will commence the role on January 2, 2025. Until then, ABG Sundal Collier AB will continue to act as liquidity provider for the company.

The liquidity provider commitment is provided in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's rules for liquidity providers, which means that the liquidity provider quotes buy and sell volumes with the aim of creating a more accurate representation of the stock price. This gives a more reliable valuation of the company and enhances the liquidity of the stock.

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2024-12-06 Elanders Press release - Elanders AB changes liquidity provider to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96a2ed6c-b436-4cf9-8387-dc4d6d950eb8)

