iZafe Group AB Strengthens Global Position with UMO Certification for Dosell

iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) announces that its product, Dosell, is now certified for integration with Enovation UMO, the monitoring solution for medical service centres. Enovation UMO is part of Enovation Platform, a leading platform for digital care and collaboration used in over 18 countries. This certification marks a significant milestone for iZafe and enables strategically important expansion in both established and new markets.

A Long-Awaited Solution for Dutch Partners

The certification has been highly anticipated by iZafe's partners in the Netherlands, where Enovation UMO is a well-established standard in healthcare. These partners have been eager to begin selling Dosell and can now leverage the seamless integration with the UMO platform. This ensures that Dosell not only complements but also enhances their offering by providing a comprehensive solution for medication management, alarms, and other digital healthcare services within the same platform.

"Creating a Unique Market Position"

"This certification is a critical milestone for iZafe and our partners, especially in the Dutch market, where interest in Dosell is substantial," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB. "Dosell is specifically designed to be part of a healthcare technology ecosystem, and integrations like this not only simplify implementation but also improve the experience for both users and caregivers."

Benefits of an Integrated Ecosystem

By becoming certified on Enovation UMO, Dosell establishes a unique market position. Offering an integrated solution that handles medication management, alarms, and other care needs within a single platform meets the growing demand for comprehensive solutions in digital healthcare. This not only enhances iZafe's appeal to healthcare providers but also enables its partners to deliver a more competitive and value-driven offering to their customers.

Opening Doors to More Markets

Beyond the Netherlands, this integration also creates opportunities for iZafe to expand into other markets where Enovation UMO is established. With the platform's presence in 18 countries, iZafe has a unique opportunity to strengthen its international presence and build relationships with new partners and customers.

A Step Forward for iZafe's Growth Strategy

The certification is part of iZafe's broader strategy to establish Dosell as a key component of the global healthcare technology landscape. By collaborating with established platforms like Enovation UMO, iZafe demonstrates its commitment to innovation and its ability to meet market demands for integrated and efficient healthcare solutions.



About Enovation Platform

Enovation UMO is part of the Enovation Platform: the leading platform for digital care and collaboration. With over 350 partners worldwide, the platform offers a wide variety of integrations. Enovation Platform uses open software, which connects seamlessly to care organisations' systems and those of their partner organisations. This way, the platform provides all the digital tools care professionals need to support patients or clients - whatever their needs.

https://enovationgroup.com/en/enovation-umo/

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

