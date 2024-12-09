LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, announced Monday a new order worth around 520 million euros to supply SNCF Voyageurs with 35 additional RER NG trains for the RER E line on the Île-de-France Mobilités network.The order, awarded by SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, follows on from the financing voted for by the organising authority last April.The order, financed 100% by Île-de-France Mobilités, is part of the framework agreement signed in 2017 between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom.The firm tranche of the RER NG contract included the delivery of 71 trains. A further 60 trains were ordered in 2023. So far, the company has ordered 166 RER Ngs, including 130 for RER E and 36 for RER D.The 'New Generation' RER is a double-deck rolling stock designed for the RER D and RER E lines operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.RER NG has been running on the RER E line since November 2023 and will be gradually rolled out on the RER D line by the end of 2024.Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France, noted that RER NG is specially designed for the Île-de-France region and manufactured by nine of its sites in France.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX