TOKYO, Dec 9, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. announced today that it received an order for five units of Hitachi Energy's sulfur hexafluoride (SF6)-free EconiQ 300 kilovolt (kV) circuit-breaker from Chubu Electric Power Grid. This is the first project in Japan where SF6-free circuit-breakers will be installed at voltages of 275 kV and above. It marks a milestone in achieving sustainable power grids in Japan and Chubu Electric Power Grid's ambition of reducing emissions to zero by 2050. The SF6-free EconiQ circuit-breaker reduces CO2-equivalent emissions from the insulating gas by 99.3 percent.SF6 gas has excellent insulation and switching performance and has been used for decades in power grids. It also has a global warming potential of 24,300 times higher than CO2 and remains in the atmosphere for more than 1,000 years if it leaks from the equipment.Governments around the globe are working on regulations to phase out the installation of new SF6 gas equipment to address climate change. Still, no regulations regarding eliminating SF6 gas equipment in Japan exist yet.With Japan's electricity demand expected to increase due to electrification and the expansion of data centers, it becomes crucial to strengthen the power grids while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. SF6-free switchgear, such as Hitachi Energy's EconiQ, is the only solution to this two-fold challenge - it has proven reliability, stays compact, and has the lowest carbon footprint.In 2022, Chubu Electric Power Grid announced its policy to adopt SF6-free circuit breakers up to 77 kV when they are replaced. Today, Chubu Electric Power Grid announced a progressive policy to accelerate its decarbonization initiatives by adopting SF6-free circuit breakers for 275 kV and above.Hitachi Energy launched EconiQ high-voltage products in 2021 to meet the demand for SF6-free equipment. The EconiQ high-voltage portfolio eliminates greenhouse gas emissions by replacing SF6 gas with an eco-efficient alternative gas while maintaining the same performance, size, safety, and reliability as conventional equipment using SF6 gas. The company is progressively expanding its EconiQ high-voltage product lineup. It has already developed SF6 gas-free products for grid-level voltages up to 550 kV.