Ronn Inc. and Its New Joint Venture Have Received a Purchase Order for 60 Patented Hydrogen Electrolyzers to Include 60 Patented Low-Pressure Storage Systems

RONN Inc. (OTC:RONN) announced that they have received an MOU purchase order for 60 of our patented up to 600 MWH electrolyzers and 60 of our patented low-pressure storage units with their new JV partner, HES, and expected financing guarantees for Capex provided by Scottland Enterprise International.

The two groups came together to collaborate on the development, manufacturing, and deployment of electrolyzers with a total production capacity of up to 600 MWh each for hydrogen production. This partnership aims to leverage the parties' expertise and resources to advance hydrogen technology and contribute to sustainable energy solutions. Due diligence is hopefully expected to be completed soon.

Mr. Ford, the company CEO, stated this collaboration would also benefit from a 300 million dollar capital guarantee for the purchases of Capex infrastructure provided by The Scottish Enterprise International (SEI), which includes capital expenditure funding, detailed business plan preparation, introductions to potential investors, and supply chain knowledge.

Under the terms of this MOU purchase order, the parties will focus on the following key areas, stated Mr. Lloyd, President of our new Joint Venture.

1. **Development and Production of Electrolysers**: HES/RONN will lead the design and manufacturing of electrolyzers, ensuring they meet the intended capacity targets.

2. **Engineering and Technical Support**: HES/RONN will provide the necessary technical expertise, resources, and support to facilitate efficient production.

This partnership reflects a significant step forward in hydrogen energy technology, aiming to enhance sustainable energy production and contribute to a greener future for the Republic of Korea.

