Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862469 | ISIN: US5240381062 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RONN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RONN 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 14:50 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ronn Inc. and Its New Joint Venture Have Received a Purchase Order for 60 Patented Hydrogen Electrolyzers to Include 60 Patented Low-Pressure Storage Systems

Finanznachrichten News

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / RONN Inc. (OTC:RONN) announced that they have received an MOU purchase order for 60 of our patented up to 600 MWH electrolyzers and 60 of our patented low-pressure storage units with their new JV partner, HES, and expected financing guarantees for Capex provided by Scottland Enterprise International.

The two groups came together to collaborate on the development, manufacturing, and deployment of electrolyzers with a total production capacity of up to 600 MWh each for hydrogen production. This partnership aims to leverage the parties' expertise and resources to advance hydrogen technology and contribute to sustainable energy solutions. Due diligence is hopefully expected to be completed soon.

Mr. Ford, the company CEO, stated this collaboration would also benefit from a 300 million dollar capital guarantee for the purchases of Capex infrastructure provided by The Scottish Enterprise International (SEI), which includes capital expenditure funding, detailed business plan preparation, introductions to potential investors, and supply chain knowledge.

Under the terms of this MOU purchase order, the parties will focus on the following key areas, stated Mr. Lloyd, President of our new Joint Venture.

1. **Development and Production of Electrolysers**: HES/RONN will lead the design and manufacturing of electrolyzers, ensuring they meet the intended capacity targets.

2. **Engineering and Technical Support**: HES/RONN will provide the necessary technical expertise, resources, and support to facilitate efficient production.

This partnership reflects a significant step forward in hydrogen energy technology, aiming to enhance sustainable energy production and contribute to a greener future for the Republic of Korea.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan
IR
jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: Ronn inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.